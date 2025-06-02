Civitas Networks for Health Opens Registration for 2025 Annual Conference

Agenda and keynote details now available for the premier annual event advancing health data sharing, health improvement, and interoperability

PORTLAND, Maine and SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civitas Networks for Health (Civitas) today announced that the agenda and registration are live for its 2025 Annual Conference, taking place September 28–30 in Anaheim, California. Hosted in partnership with 211 San Diego/CIE and themed “Bridging Data and Doing,” this year’s conference is expected to convene more than 750 professionals from across the health data and health improvement landscape. The event features an exciting lineup of sessions designed to engage, inform, and inspire implementers and thought leaders driving progress in public health, health data exchange and interoperability, quality improvement, and community-centered care.





This year’s agenda includes a dynamic mix of plenaries, lightning chats, member roundtables, and breakout sessions led by national experts and community-level innovators who are committed to using data to improve care.

2025 Keynote Speakers (More to Be Announced)

Today Civitas also announced two incredible keynote speakers:

Theresa Cullen, MD, MS, Public Health Director at the Pima County Health Department in Arizona – A retired Rear Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service, Dr. Cullen brings decades of clinical and informatics leadership across Indian Health Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and global health sectors. She will join Civitas Interim CEO Jolie Ritzo for an interview-style keynote conversation exploring data, equity, and the future of public health infrastructure.

– A retired Rear Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service, Dr. Cullen brings decades of clinical and informatics leadership across Indian Health Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and global health sectors. She will join Civitas Interim CEO Jolie Ritzo for an interview-style keynote conversation exploring data, equity, and the future of public health infrastructure. David Hayes-Bautista, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine – A trailblazer in Latino health research and economic analysis, Dr. Hayes-Bautista will share insights from his decades-long career, including the publication of the Latino and Latina GDP and his latest research on California’s multiracial health narratives





Keep an eye out for additional keynote announcements in the weeks to come!

#WearTheBear Merchandise Campaign Will Support Local Nonprofit

To further unite the Civitas community, this year’s event will also feature the #WearTheBear campaign—official Civitas 2025 merchandise themed after Bridget the Bear, our conference mascot, paying homage to the 2025 conference location: California. All proceeds will benefit It’s Bigger Than Us, a community-based nonprofit focused on advancing health equity, long-term recovery care, and resource access for underserved families across California and beyond. A few partners from It’s Bigger Than Us will join the Civitas team at the conference to share more about their work. Attendees are encouraged to order early and wear their Civitas gear on Monday, September 29, to kick off the conference in style and solidarity.

Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available

This year’s conference is made possible thanks to the generous support of Civitas’ sponsors, who share the organization’s commitment to advancing data-driven, community-centered health improvement. Sponsorship provides organizations with a unique opportunity to showcase their leadership in health IT, interoperability, and equitable care delivery while connecting with a nationwide network of implementers, policymakers, and thought leaders.

A variety of sponsorship levels are available, offering visibility before, during, and after the event. For more information, browse the sponsorship prospectus.

Thank you to InterSystems who is the #Civitas2025 returning Platinum Sponsor!

Register, Browse the Agenda, and Order Your #WearTheBear Merch

Civitas’ annual conference is the premier national convening dedicated to the people powering health data sharing and multi-sector collaboration at the local, state, and regional levels. Join us in Anaheim for three days of meaningful connections and actionable insights.

All links are available on Civitas’ Annual Conference website.

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national nonprofit collaborative of over 160 member organizations dedicated to improving health through health information exchange, data use, and cross-sector collaboration. Civitas educates the private sector and policymakers on interoperability, quality, care coordination, health equity, and cost-effectiveness. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Civitas also leads multi-site grant-funded initiatives and amplifies the voices of local health innovators on the national stage. To learn more, visit www.civitasforhealth.org.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e321657-874f-4882-86b1-b22644b8349a

Conference Logo Civitas 2025 Conference Logo

