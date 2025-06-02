Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Founder, Chairman & CEO buys more shares in NAT

Monday, June 2, 2025

Dear Shareholders and Investors,



Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, has today bought 100.000 shares at $2.70 per share.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,400,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171





