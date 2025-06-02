Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Founder, Chairman & CEO buys more shares in NAT
Monday, June 2, 2025
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, has today bought 100.000 shares at $2.70 per share.
Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,400,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.
For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.