AmpliTech Group To Participate In The “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” Virtual Conference Presented By Maxim Group LLC

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components for satellite, public and private 5G, and other communications networks, including full 5G/6G system design and global distribution of integrated circuit assembly packages and lids, announced today that AmpliTech’s Group CEO/CTO Fawad Maqbool has been invited to present at the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 3rd – Thursday, June 5th at 9:00 a.m. EDT

The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxims 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, the company will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business. AmpliTech Group CEO/CTO Fawad Maqbool is slated to speak on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 during the 12:30 PM-1:00 PM time slot.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.



Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the participation in this conference will lead to further production orders, work from additional customers, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

