Safehold Special Risk Launches New Specialized Equipment Coverage Program

CARROLLTON, Ga., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safehold Special Risk, Inc. (“Safehold”), a division of Innovation Growth Partners Specialty, LLC, has launched a new specialized equipment coverage program in partnership with Concert Specialty Insurance Company® (“Concert Specialty®”), a member company of hybrid fronting carrier Concert Group®. The Safehold Specialized Equipment Coverage Program is designed to deliver risk management expertise and tailored insurance coverage options for contractors who own or lease equipment in the agricultural, construction and forestry industries. All classes of equipment can be underwritten on a standalone basis or in conjunction with another Safehold Special Risk program. Blanket coverage is also available on larger schedules.



“We’re delighted to partner with Safehold in support of this highly specialized program,” said Joe Alberti, Chief Underwriting Officer of Concert Group. “As we continue to build a diversified book of business, we look for opportunities to provide innovative solutions to niche sectors of the market. This program is nicely aligned with that objective.”



“With more than 30 years of experience working with clients in these industries, and the partnership with Concert to provide ‘A-’ rated, admitted paper, the Safehold Specialized Equipment Coverage Program offers a best-in-class solution,” said John Paulk III, President of Programs for Safehold. “Our team of insurance experts manage equipment risk exposures, allowing us to leverage our in-house underwriters who understand the nuances of equipment risk. Whether it’s a single tractor or a schedule of mobile equipment worth millions of dollars, this new program helps our clients access specialized coverage options at competitive prices.”



The Safehold Specialized Equipment Coverage Program is available in all U.S. states except Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Wisconsin. Click here to learn more. For questions or program submission information, email equipment@safehold.com or call 1-800-842-8917.



About Safehold Special Risk

Safehold Special Risk, a division of Innovation Growth Partners Specialty, LLC, is a national program administrator providing access to customized insurance solutions for a wide range of niche businesses and industries throughout the United States. Safehold acts as a managing general underwriter with delegated carrier underwriting authority, placing coverage with admitted and non-admitted carriers rated A- or higher. With more than 20 industry-specific programs, our tailored solutions help protect critical business assets, such as people, property, and reputation. For more information, please visit www.safehold.com.



About Concert Group®

Concert Group is a privately owned insurance holding company, which, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Concert Insurance Company® and Concert Specialty Insurance Company®, offers insurance fronting and related services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.concertgroup.com.

John Paulk III Safehold Special Risk, a division of Innovation Growth Partners Specialty, LLC 470-868-6917 john.paulkiii@safehold.com

