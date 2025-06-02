Agentuity Unveils the First Agent-Native Cloud

Purpose-built infrastructure designed for agentic workloads and orchestration at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentuity today introduced the world’s first agent-native cloud— next-generation infrastructure meticulously engineered from first principles for autonomous AI agents. With a single command, teams can deploy, run and scale agents in an operational environment engineered to optimize their unique characteristics and capabilities.

For decades, the cloud has been a catalyst for digital transformation, acting as the infrastructure that made modern software possible. But the rise of agentic computing has made clear that the future isn’t about retrofitting yesterday’s cloud. Agentuity believes that this new era of computing demands a new foundation, designed specifically for its entirely new set of operational, structural and application needs.

Backed by $4M in seed funding led by Boldstart Ventures and Bloomberg Beta with ​​participation from Southern Equity and OneSixOne Ventures, Agentuity is defining a new category of cloud infrastructure, built specifically with agents as the target persona.

“We believe the agentic revolution is real, here to stay and very much day one,” said Jeff Haynie, CEO of Agentuity. “Agents aren’t just another workload—they’re a new computing class. We have an ambitious long-term vision supported by a crystal clear near-term mission to deliver high-value impact for every developer or company seeking a simple way to run, deploy and scale autonomous agents.”

Agentuity supports agents through the entire lifecycle, from conceptualization and design through deployment, operation, and, crucially, their ongoing maintenance.

Why “Agent-Native” Matters

AI agents are fundamentally reshaping our digital experience and will reshape industries, human experiences and our global economy. They are already autonomously managing complex deployments, processing documents at scale, making real-time trading decisions, and handling customer support. These systems operate continuously, without breaks, processing thousands of operations that would take human teams weeks to complete. Yet they are operating within infrastructure that does not take into account their needs.

Agentuity is defining what is required to support truly agent-native infrastructure:



Agent-First Design: Every component is optimized for machine-to-machine interaction, including updated KPIs and observability metrics to optimize agent performance and configuration through code, not human-centric interfaces or dashboards.



Agentic Operations: Interactions are run by, through, and for agents, including observability, policy enforcement, automated governance, and mapping agent behavioral patterns across distributed systems.

Agentic Learning: Agents are enabled to autonomously self-heal and dynamically improve operations in real-time and as the agentic ecosystem evolves, future-proofing by design.



Meet Us at the AI Engineer World’s Fair

The Agentuity team will be onsite at AI Engineer’s World’s Fair, June 3-5, 2025 in San Francisco. The team is currently working with select early access partners and will be expanding access throughout 2025. To be among the first to deploy and run agents and scale, sign up today at https://agentuity.com/ .

About Agentuity

Agentuity is building the first truly agent-native cloud, a new category of foundational infrastructure which is purpose-built for the new era of agentic computing. Recognizing that existing human-centric cloud solutions cannot serve the demands of agentic computing, Agentuity is creating a new framework from scratch, with agents as the primary users and operators. By reducing operational friction and increasing optimization of agentic capabilities, the team is helping to unlock the promise of the agentic workforce to help developers and enterprises solve complex challenges. The company was founded by a group of veteran engineers and industry experts and is backed by Boldstart Ventures.

