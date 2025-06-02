NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to participate at the following June 2025 conferences.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Dates: June 8-10, 2025

Location: Marriott Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL

Panel: Debt is Coming Due: How to Manage, Refinance, and Keep Lenders on Your Side

Panel Date and Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, 10:35 a.m. CT

Location: 5th Floor - Chicago Ballroom ABCD

Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

Dates: June 11-12, 2025

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Cannabis Europa London

Dates: June 24-25, 2025

Panel: Capital at a Crossroads: Fixing Cannabis Finance in Europe

Panel Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET

Location: The Barbican Centre, London

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947

Legal Disclaimer:

