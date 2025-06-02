Mimecast Partners with Zscaler to Mitigate Multi-Vector Cyber Threats

Technology integration enables real-time detection and consistent data protection

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader transforming the way businesses manage and secure human risk, today announced a new strategic integration with Zscaler™. Building on Mimecast’s extensive library of technology integrations , the partnership will help deliver real-time protection by automatically exchanging security intelligence between Mimecast’s email and collaboration security and Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform.

Although email remains the number one attack vector, the rise of collaboration tools has increased the attack surface for cybercriminals. According to Mimecast’s 2025 State of Human Risk Report , 61% of organizations say it’s inevitable or likely that their organization will suffer a negative business impact from an attack linked to a collaboration tool in 2025. Mimecast processes seven billion signals across the collaborative landscape each day. In order to fully protect employees, however they work, these signals are shared with technology partners, like Zscaler, to reduce risk, reduce operational complexity, and improve organizational control.

When the Mimecast platform identifies a threat, a signal will be automatically sent to Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform to prevent the threat succeeding through another attack vector. For example, if Mimecast blocks a credential harvesting URL, the domain will be shared with Zscaler, so when the threat actor pivots to another vector, such as Teams, Slack or a personal email account, Zscaler will block access based on the signal from Mimecast.

“Single-point attacks are a thing of the past in cybersecurity. Organizations now face sophisticated and targeted threats that leverage multiple entry points to cast a wider net,” said Mimecast’s Chief Product & Technology Officer Ranjan Singh. “By integrating with Zscaler, joint customers gain essential threat sharing capabilities that will ensure their employees can work confidently regardless of which tool they’re using.”

In addition to threat mitigation, this technology integration also helps organizations address data loss prevention (DLP) across email and collaboration tools. Layering atop Mimecast’s strong outbound email protections, Zscaler’s DLP provides a view into the content of data in both email text and attachments, scanning them as they leave the customer’s environment. If sensitive content is found, Zscaler provides Mimecast with intelligence and enforces protection based on a wide spectrum of potential orchestrated policy actions.

The Mimecast - Zscaler technology integration is built to provide joint customers with:

Defense in Depth – Best-in-class threat intelligence, based on Mimecast’s processing of 1.8 billion emails per day and 4.6 billion inbound malicious email blocked every month, is shared with Zscaler, providing essential visibility and helping prevent future threats.

Operational Efficiency – Security teams benefit from automated protection and control, eliminating the need for multiple policies and manual correlation between platforms, allowing employees to focus on mission-critical tasks.

Consistent Data Protection – Organizations can implement consistent data protection policies across and between email, sensitive data, cloud applications and web services. Threat data will be shared between Mimecast and Zscaler aligned with organizational policies to protect employees.



“Safeguarding data from ongoing threats in a modern, distributed enterprise requires a comprehensive data protection program and threat management as part of the zero-trust architecture,” said Venkat Krishnamoorthi, Vice President, Product Management, Zscaler. “Through the Zscaler and Mimecast partnership, customers can leverage Zscaler's industry-leading data protection and security platform to inspect specific email traffic, ensuring it is thoroughly reviewed for sensitive content.”

Mimecast is a gold sponsor at Zenith Live ‘25 from June 2 – 5, 2025 in Las Vegas. Join the company at booth G3 to see the integration in action and to learn more about securing human risk. Mimecast’s VP, Technology Alliances & API Joe Tibbetts will be presenting a session on ‘Integrated Security for Cloud-First Organizations’ on June 3rd at 1:30 p.m. PT.

