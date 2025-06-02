Gordon Brothers Provides Linen Chest C$35M Revolving Credit Facility

Firm’s financing will increase Canadian home goods and accessories retailer’s liquidity and support future growth

Boston, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has provided Linen Chest a C$35 million revolving credit facility to increase the Canadian home goods and accessories omni-channel retailer’s liquidity and support future growth.

Additionally, the firm will provide a vendor support program to ensure Linen Chest’s continued operations and go-forward strategy.

“Having grown and expanded our network in Canada and our support of proud Canadian retailers like Linen Chest, our financing will not only increase the company’s liquidity, but our deep asset expertise, retail background and additional service offerings will improve overall efficiency,” said Kyle Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer at Gordon Brothers. “Going forward, we will continue to deliver comprehensive lending solutions with our integrated services that align with long-term strategy and growth in the Canadian market.”

“As a family-owned business, Linen Chest values partnerships with firms like Gordon Brothers who understand our history in the market and support our long-term vision,” said Sheldon Liebner, CEO and Co-Owner of Linen Chest. “The firm’s solution provides us with the resources and flexibility needed to continue delivering value to our customers across Canada.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide solutions to clients beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm’s tailor-made solutions coexist with traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities with credit and yield enhancements.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Linen Chest



Setting the standard for bed, bath, kitchen, and home decor, Linen Chest has established itself as one of Canada’s top home retail destinations. Linen Chest prides itself on offering quality and selection, excellent service, and a price guarantee.

Owned by Sheldon & Stan Leibner, whose mother Sylvia came up with the idea for the company in 1961, this Canadian company believes that our homes are meant to be our sanctuary, and it strives to provide comfortable, aesthetically pleasing furnishings for all.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers 16174226599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.