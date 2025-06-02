LuminX Secures $5.5M to Revolutionize Warehouse Operations with Vision Language Models (VLMs) on the Edge

San Francisco, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LuminX, an AI-driven company pioneering cutting edge inventory automation and visibility, announced today the closure of its $5.5 million seed funding round. This initial funding will accelerate the development and deployment of its solutions for the logistics and warehousing industry.

The seed round was supported by a multitude of investors, including 1Sharpe, GTMFund, 9Yards, Chingona Ventures, and the Bond Fund. LuminX addresses critical inefficiencies in supply chain and warehouse management that lead to significant operational costs and errors. The company is at the forefront of solving these issues by developing and deploying its Vision Language Models (VLMs) directly onto low-cost mobile hardware within the warehouse – an approach that makes advanced AI accessible and practical for a wider range of operations.





LuminX founders: Alex Kaveh Senemar and Reza Javanmardi.

LuminX systems uniquely integrate sophisticated visual understanding with powerful generative AI capabilities, enabling its cameras to 'see' and interpret complex, dynamic warehouse environments in real-time—recognizing products, varied labels, assessing package conditions, and tracking movement. These versatile devices can be deployed anywhere in the warehouse, including docks, conveyors, on forklifts, or as handheld units. LuminX’s system intelligently processes this visual information to automate intricate operational tasks, eliminate manual work, and provide actionable data for drastically reducing discrepancies and optimizing overall workflow.

LuminX is led by founder and CEO Alex Kaveh Senemar, a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record of building and scaling successful AI companies across several industries. He previously founded and led Voxel (voxelai.com), a pioneering AI company in warehouse safety and operations, and prior to that, founded Sherbit, which was successfully acquired by Huma (huma.com) in 2019. He is joined by co-founder & CTO Reza (Mamrez) Javanmardi, Ph.D. in Computer Science and former Head of AI Research at Voxel, whose career spans impactful R&D in machine learning and computer vision across startups and research institutions.





LuminX dashboard.

The LuminX team brings a wealth of knowledge and deep expertise in AI, specifically in Vision Language Models, computer vision, and robotics, with many members having ties to leading research institutions like Carnegie Mellon University. The team's established track record and vision have garnered strong support. Significant participation in the funding round also came from previous investors in Voxel and customers, underscoring deep confidence in LuminX's advanced technological approach.

"This pivotal funding allows us to scale our next-generation AI models, transforming how warehouses operate," said Alex Kaveh Senemar. "Our edge based vision language models represent a massive step forward, acting as an intelligent core for warehouse operations. They deliver new levels of automation and insight, helping to turn previously opaque processes into transparent highly efficient systems."

LuminX is experiencing strong early traction, with many warehouses using the technology. One such early adopter is Vertical Cold Storage. Robert Bascom, COO of Vertical Cold Storage, commented on their experience: "LuminX's technology is set to revolutionize our warehouse productivity and operations. It's allowing us to automate critical tasks, significantly enhance quality, and reduce claims." He added, "In my entire career, I have yet to encounter a product that so effectively improves efficiency while simultaneously boosting quality and reliability."

Kat Collins of 1Sharpe Capital, a key investor, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Edge-deployed vision-language models are breaking the two toughest bottlenecks in logistics—labor scarcity and data blindness. By turning a low-cost camera into a perceptive co-worker that sees, understands, and acts in real time, LuminX is unlocking a step-change in operational intelligence and efficiency for every pallet, conveyer, and forklift."

The newly acquired funds will be strategically invested in advancing LuminX's core research and development in Vision Language Models for logistics, further optimizing them for edge deployment, expanding its specialized engineering talent, and scaling go-to-market activities.

Ends

Media images can be found here.

About LuminX

LuminX is dedicated to solving complex inventory management challenges by pioneering the application of Vision Language Models (VLMs) on edge devices within warehouses. The company provides innovative solutions that offer intelligent automation and real-time visibility, helping businesses to significantly reduce costs, improve accuracy, and streamline their warehouse and logistics operations by removing manual work. Learn more at luminxai.com

For more information please contact the LuminX press office on media@luminxai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.