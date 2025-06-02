IAEA Approves SAIHEAT as Official SMR Vendor

SINGAPORE, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), is pleased to announce that the International Atomic Energy Agency (“IAEA”) has officially approved SAIHEAT as a vendor of small modular reactors (“SMRs”), endorsing the conceptual design and reactor description submitted by the Company.

This approval marks a significant advancement in SAIHEAT’s SMRs business line and is based on an innovative reactor plant design rooted in decades of proven experience with transportable nuclear power solutions. The approved SMRs concept leverages established technologies and globally recognized materials to meet modern safety standards, regulatory requirements, and efficiency expectations.

The SMRs plant features an integral reactor design, ensuring compactness, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced safety through minimized pressurized coolant interfaces. The unit is intended for deployment in ground-based SMRs power stations, integrating core systems such as the reactor, steam turbine generator, and automated control and protection systems.

This concept uniquely positions SAIHEAT to power next-generation digital infrastructure — particularly data centers — with clean, reliable, and scalable nuclear energy. The reactor core’s design and material composition have been optimized for long campaign cycles, while all primary circuit components are housed in a sealed safety containment to localize potential radioactive releases.

In addition, the SMRs plant is equipped with robust safety systems, including:

Emergency Cooldown System (ECS)

Emergency Reactor Cooling (ERC)

Absorber input for emergency shutdown

Overpressure prevention systems

Multi-layer containment and protective structures

Dedicated cooling systems for equipment safety

This recognition by the IAEA paves the way for future global deployment of SAIHEAT’s SMRs technology and reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable, secure, and innovative nuclear power solutions.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ: SAIH) is a global distributed computing power operator. By leveraging a modular computing power system, we help energy owners address the issues of local energy consumption and efficient resource utilization. The company provides BTC cloud mining services by joint computing power, as well as energy digitization and monetarization solutions for energy asset owners. These technologies contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and provide innovative solutions for energy enterprises.

For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit: https://www.saiheat.com.

Formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit https://www.saiheat.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning SAIHEAT operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAIHEAT cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAIHEAT’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAIHEAT specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

