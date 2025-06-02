Rakovina Therapeutics Announces 2025 Q1 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

All dollar amounts reflected in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel DNA-damage response (DDR) cancer therapies powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”), and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Reported a net loss of $2,179,823 , in line with Company expectations.

, in line with Company expectations. Research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $855,594 , reflecting continued advancement of AI-powered drug candidates.

, reflecting continued advancement of AI-powered drug candidates. General and administrative expenses were $1,224,752 , including investor relations and exchange-related fees.

, including investor relations and exchange-related fees. Net cash used in operating activities was $1,236,924 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Corporate Highlights

On May 28, 2025 , the Company announced that certain debenture holders elected to receive common shares in lieu of cash for a portion of the May 29, 2025 interest payment, preserving cash resources while fulfilling obligations under its convertible debenture terms.

, the Company announced that certain debenture holders elected to receive common shares in lieu of cash for a portion of the May 29, 2025 interest payment, preserving cash resources while fulfilling obligations under its convertible debenture terms. On May 15, 2025 , we announced a strategic private placement, convertible debt financing and share consolidation of approximately $4 million. The Offering consists of (i) units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million and equity units of approximately $2.9 million. The offering is anchored by a $3 million lead order from a strategic investor. In addition to the Offering, we also announced that we will seek TSX Venture Exchange approval for a 10-for-1 share consolidation. Following the offering and expected to have approximately 20 million shares outstanding.

, we announced a strategic private placement, convertible debt financing and share consolidation of approximately $4 million. The Offering consists of (i) units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million and equity units of approximately $2.9 million. The offering is anchored by a $3 million lead order from a strategic investor. In addition to the Offering, we also announced that we will seek TSX Venture Exchange approval for a 10-for-1 share consolidation. Following the offering and expected to have approximately 20 million shares outstanding. On May 5, 2025 , we announced the appointment of Dr. David Kideckel as Chief Financial Officer, subject to receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also announced that David Hyman would be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue new opportunities but would remain in a consulting/advising capacity to Rakovina.

, we announced the appointment of Dr. David Kideckel as Chief Financial Officer, subject to receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also announced that David Hyman would be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue new opportunities but would remain in a consulting/advising capacity to Rakovina. On April 28 and 29, 2025 , we presented pre-clinical data related to the development of our kt-2000 and kt-5000 programs at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting. These data demonstrate that select candidates derived from our AI collaborations may meet our target product profile for a PARP-1 selective lead candidate (kt-2000) and for an ATR-inhibitor (kt-5000).

, we presented pre-clinical data related to the development of our kt-2000 and kt-5000 programs at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting. These data demonstrate that select candidates derived from our AI collaborations may meet our target product profile for a PARP-1 selective lead candidate (kt-2000) and for an ATR-inhibitor (kt-5000). On April 29, 2025 , the Company announced the intention to appoint Yevgeniy Meshcherekov and David Kideckel to the Company’s board of directors, subject to receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also announces that Michael Liggett has retired from the Board. Subject to TSXV approval, Mr. Meshcherekov will replace Mr. Liggett as the chair of the audit committee of the Board.

, the Company announced the intention to appoint Yevgeniy Meshcherekov and David Kideckel to the Company’s board of directors, subject to receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also announces that Michael Liggett has retired from the Board. Subject to TSXV approval, Mr. Meshcherekov will replace Mr. Liggett as the chair of the audit committee of the Board. On March 12, 2025 , the Company announced that it has received the first synthesized batch of AI-generated ATR inhibitor compounds developed in collaboration with Variational AI.

, the Company announced that it has received the first synthesized batch of AI-generated ATR inhibitor compounds developed in collaboration with Variational AI. On January 30, 2025, the Company announced the listing of its common shares the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker symbol “7J0”.



Selected Financial Results for Q1 2025 $ Cash and cash equivalents 75,819 Working Capital (1,453,515 ) Intangible assets 3,845,282 Total assets 4,778,146 Total liabilities 2,386,379 Deficit (17,177,752 ) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Selected information from Statements of Comprehensive Loss and Cashflows $ $ Research & Development 885,594 438,983 General & Administrative 1,224,752 251,090 Net loss and comprehensive loss (2,179,823 ) (752,383 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,236,924 ) (259,125 ) Based & diluted income (loss) per share (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (in number of shares) 140,772,575 70,084,925

Rakovina Therapeutics’ financial statements as filed with SEDAR+ can be accessed from the Company’s website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

