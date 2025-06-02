Plexus Issues Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report

NEENAH, Wis., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today released its fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report. The report, which is now available on the company’s Sustainability web page, highlights how Plexus’ commitment to sustainability and innovating responsibly is rooted in its values. This strong integration, built upon a foundation of trust and transparency, is driving positive change and supports the company in fulfilling its vision of helping to create the products that build a better world.

Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Sustainability is deeply integrated into everything we do, and innovating responsibly is fundamental to our ability to design, manufacture and service some of the world’s most transformative products. The achievements captured in this report demonstrate the commitment of our team members, trust of our customers and collaboration of our partners to collectively build a better, more sustainable world.”

Plexus’ fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report showcases the continuous efforts and substantial achievements in growing its people, strengthening its partnerships and reducing its environmental impact. Highlights include:

Achieving a 6.4% absolute emission reduction in Scope 1 & 2 combined emissions compared to the fiscal 2023 baseline

Delivering a 13.7% global reduction in waste to landfill intensity year-over-year

Contributing over $1 million globally through the Plexus Community Foundation

Recording over 20,000 paid volunteer hours in local communities, a 10.7% increase year-over-year

Assessing over 50% of its global supply chain spend on sustainability criteria



“In service to our vision and rooted in our values, the advancements we made in fiscal 2024 underscores our commitment to do more for our customers, team members and the world,” noted Megan Schleicher, Corporate Sustainability Officer & Assistant General Counsel. “We know that building a better world goes far beyond the products we help create and I continue to be inspired by the broad-based impact of our efforts and our actions.”

To learn more about Plexus’ efforts around sustainable and responsible business practices, please visit Plexus' Sustainability web page.

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and regulatory matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2024 Form 10-K.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.