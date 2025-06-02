Submit Release
Joint Press Release of Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. -- Topicus.com Inc. completes acquisition of Cipal Schaubroeck in Belgium

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) and Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that Topicus’ subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V. (“TSS”) has completed the sale and transfer of all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Cipal Schaubroeck NV to TSS.

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

Topicus.com Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Email: jbaksh@csisoftware.com

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

