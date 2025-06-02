Solar Alliance Energy, Inc. Announces Q1 Earnings, Continued Progress

(figures in Canadian dollars)

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, announces it has filed its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

“Solar Alliance’s main activity in Q1 2025, was the build-out of a large solar energy project for major repeat customer located in Kentucky. Due to unusually severe weather in Kentucky, which included widespread flooding, power outages, and tornadoes throughout the state, the project experienced delays in the quarter. This led to a reduced level of activity and a decline in revenues to $835,609, in Q1 2025 compared to $1,604,326, in Q1 2024. “As the severe weather setbacks subside, the company is coordinating closely with our client and our partners to expedite delivery of the project,” said CEO Brian Timmons. “This contract is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2025.”

“Solar Alliance continues to see strong demand for commercial solar projects, and we remain focused on these larger projects, and community solar projects to generate meaningful growth. In addition to executing on larger projects, to the Company continues to service a steady flow of renewable energy projects for small and medium-sized businesses in rural communities. Looking ahead, we continue to target full-year profitability for 2025 as we focus on opportunities in the Southeast U.S commercial solar sector,” concluded Timmons.

Key financial highlights for Q1, 2024

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $835,609 compared to $1,604,326 in the comparative period in 2024.

Cost of sales of $882,092 (Q1, 2024: $1,01,4394) resulting in a gross deficit of $46,483 (Q1, 2024: profit $585,932).

Net deficit of $474,277 (Q1, 2024: Net Income $141,303).

Cash balance of $13,111.

Total expenses of $424,065 (Q1, 2024: $451,188).



Key business highlights and outlook

The Company continues to target larger customers for solar system sales and installations, specifically for utility and commercial customers. The Company’s business development activity is now engaged in assessing specific projects of a scale up to 5MWs. The board believes the Company has a competitive advantage and can offer a compelling proposition in this segment of the market. In this regard, the Company’s track record and engagement with local power companies and progressive, high-quality corporate customers evidences its capacity to successfully undertake solar projects in the multi-megawatt range.

While pursuing a determined, new focus on larger, commercial and local community solar projects, with a view to accelerating growth rapidly, the Company will continue, as a base level activity, to service the demand from small and medium-sized businesses in rural communities. The strength of demand for projects at this size level could be impacted by curtailment of certain incentives, referred to below, arising from budgetary developments arising from the current political background, referred to below.

Corporate growth opportunities. The Company is also pursuing corporate opportunities to expand through partnerships, joint ventures or other initiatives that meet the Company’s criteria of profitability, market opportunity and strong management teams.

Brian Timmons, CEO



For more information:







Investor Relations



Brian Timmons, CEO



1.865 888 9925



btimmons@solaralliance.com











About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance’s strategy is to ultimately build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility community customers.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements.

The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the resumption of trading of the Company’s common shares. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: the ability to complete the Company’s projects on schedule or at all, uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties; the ability to maintain revenue growth; the ability to execute on the Company’s strategies; the ability to complete the Company’s current and backlog of solar projects; the ability to grow the Company’s market share; the high growth rate of the US solar industry; the ability to convert the backlog of projects into revenue; the expected timing of the construction and completion of the 1500 kW Kentucky solar projects; the targeting of larger customers; the ability to predict and counteract the effects, should they re-emerge, of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19, on the construction sector, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; potential corporate growth opportunities and the ability to execute on the key objectives in 2025. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Legal Disclaimer:

