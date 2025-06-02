Confluent Health Releases Groundbreaking Documentary to Tackle America’s Chronic Pain Crisis

Pain, Misunderstood spotlights America’s outdated pain treatment with a national push for smarter MSK care

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if everything we thought we knew about pain was wrong? Today, more than 1 in 5 Americans live with chronic pain, and too often, their pain is met with silence, surgery, or a prescription pad. Now, Confluent Health, a national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, is shining a spotlight on a misunderstood epidemic and offering a new path forward for how we treat pain in America.

Premiering this June, Pain, Misunderstood is Confluent Health’s latest advocacy initiative: a powerful new mini documentary gives pain a voice, featuring leading clinicians, pain science experts, and patients who have overcome chronic pain through sustainable, evidence-based care. The film underscores Confluent Health’s commitment to reshaping how pain is understood, treated, and prevented across the U.S.

“This film is more than a message, it’s a movement,” said Dr. Stephen Clark, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC, Chief Clinical Officer at Confluent Health. “We’re calling for a national shift away from reactive, pharmacological approaches to one centered on education, movement, trust, and individualized care.”

A New Kind of Pain Story

Pain, Misunderstood follows three patients from very different walks of life:

Rianna Rois , WBA international boxing champion sidelined by injury;

, WBA international boxing champion sidelined by injury; Maddie Sauer , a young woman living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome; and

, a young woman living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome; and Melinda Birch, a survivor of a traumatic hunting accident.



Each found lasting relief not from pills or procedures, but from working with clinicians who treated the root causes, not just the symptoms, of their pain.

Real Experts. Real Change.

The documentary features respected voices in pain neuroscience, including:

Dr. Adriaan Louw, PT, PhD, internationally recognized pain science educator;

PT, PhD, internationally recognized pain science educator; Dr. Colleen Louw, MPT, MEd, CSMT, pain specialist and educator;

MPT, MEd, CSMT, pain specialist and educator; Dr. Stephen Clark, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC, Chief Clinical Officer, Confluent Health



These experts, all part of the Confluent Health network, emphasize the critical role of non-pharmacological strategies in calming the nervous system: education, movement, breathwork, and more.

“Too often, pain is treated like a symptom of broken tissue,” said Dr. Adriaan Louw. “But pain is more complex than that. And when we treat the person, we see lives transformed.”

Confluent Health: Leading the Future of MSK Care

With more than 5,000 sites of care across 49 states, Confluent Health is uniquely positioned to lead the national shift toward whole-person MSK care. The company blends clinical excellence with education, prevention, and patient-first innovation—making people, businesses, and communities stronger.

“We believe physical therapy and non-invasive MSK care with a trusted provider can and should be America’s frontline defense against chronic pain,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health. “This film is just one way we’re advancing solutions that make us all stronger.”

Pain, Misunderstood is now available to stream and share at www.painmisunderstood.com.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.



