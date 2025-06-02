Sanborn Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Operational Integrity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn), a leader in geospatial solutions and data services, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This independent attestation, conducted by a licensed CPA firm, affirms that Sanborn’s controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality were appropriately designed and operated effectively over a monitored period.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 framework is one of the most rigorous standards for data protection and organizational controls. SOC 2 Type 2 is a formal attestation that demonstrates how a company maintains and enforces its policies and systems through sustained operations and oversight. This is especially important in the geospatial industry, where handling sensitive location-based data and supporting asset management demands robust, verifiable security and reliability standards.

“I’m incredibly proud to share that the Sanborn Map Company has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This is far more than just another box to check—it’s a reflection of our deep, ongoing commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of our clients, partners, and stakeholders.” said Richard Butgereit, CIO. “SOC 2 Type 2 is a rigorous standard that evaluates how well we protect the security, availability, and confidentiality of our systems and data over time. Achieving this milestone demonstrates that we don’t just talk about trust—we build it into everything we do. This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our entire team. Their focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement ensures that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and partners.”

As part of this achievement, Sanborn will add a new SOC 2 icon to its website alongside ISO 9001 references. The icon will link to a dedicated resource page outlining what SOC 2 entails and why it matters for our clients, partners, and stakeholders.

For more information about Sanborn’s security posture or to request a copy of the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report, please contact: security@sanborn.com.

Company Information

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is a leading geospatial solutions provider with over 150 years of experience supporting public and private sector clients. Sanborn specializes in high-resolution nadir and oblique imagery, LiDAR, geophysics, and geospatial data and analytics. The company also provides scalable staff augmentation for transportation, utilities, infrastructure, and emergency management. Sanborn’s airborne platforms enable efficient, wide-area data collection. With a focus on innovation, quality, and security, Sanborn delivers precise, actionable intelligence that supports resilient, data-driven decisions across a wide range of industries and applications.

Contact



Richard Butgereit

Chief Information Officer | IT and Software Engineering

security@sanborn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d87ee5b4-96c5-4e6c-b6c6-7a60b484caa3

