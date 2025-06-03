Sarantos Launches The Songwriter’s Blueprint - A Monthly Deep Dive Into His Creative Process

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting June 2025, acclaimed indie artist Sarantos is inviting fans deeper into his world with the launch of a bold new monthly feature: The Songwriter’s Blueprint. With every new single, Sarantos will also release a behind-the-scenes companion document that maps out the emotional architecture, narrative DNA, and artistic choices that brought the song to life.“Behind every song is a story. And behind every story is a blueprint.”The Songwriter’s Blueprint offers fans more than just lyrics or melodies—it offers intention. In this uniquely personal guide, Sarantos shares the full anatomy of a song from the very first spark of inspiration to the final line sung. Each blueprint breaks down:The Vision – The emotional core and message behind the songThe Voice – Who's telling the story and who it’s meant forThe Hook – The lyric that ties it all togetherThe Structure – How the song unfolds verse by verseThe Why – The heart of the inspirationThis isn't just a tool for fellow songwriters—The Songwriter’s Blueprint is for anyone who’s ever felt like a song was written just for them.“Music isn’t just what we hear. It’s what we feel,” says Sarantos. “This blueprint is my way of saying: here’s what this meant to me—maybe it’ll mean something to you too.”Each month fans can expect:A brand-new single releaseA PDF copy of The Songwriter’s BlueprintOptional extras like livestream Q&As, behind-the-scenes content, or video commentariesThe first blueprint drops alongside Sarantos’ June 3rd single, The Day I Stopped, I Won—a reflective rock ballad about slowing down in a fast-paced world, inspired by personal loss and hard-earned peace.Fans can access each new blueprint by subscribing to Sarantos' email list and following him on socials.ABOUT SARANTOSSarantos is a prolific indie artist, author, and performer known for releasing a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem every month. With over 1M YouTube views per month, numerous awards, and a fiercely loyal fanbase, his blend of rock, pop, and sincerity has earned him a unique place in the indie world.For more information, to request interviews, or access media assets, visit:

