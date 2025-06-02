Global Amusement Parks Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Amusement Parks Market?

The amusement parks market size has seen steady growth in recent years. The market is expected to grow from $95.54 billion in 2024 to $99.34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.0%. The key growth drivers of this historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, changing customer preferences favoring experiences over leisure, improved earning capacities, and the advent of mobile applications for easier amusement park access.

What Is The Future Forecast For The Amusement Parks Market?

Amusement parks are expected to see further growth in the next few years, with the market projected to rise to $114.77 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.7%. This forecast period growth is expected to be driven by factors such as government support, burgeoning urbanization, increased use of social media for marketing strategies, and an influx of investments into themed amusement parks. Key trends for this forecast period include leveraging the Internet of Things IoT to enhance operational efficiency in parks, focusing on green energy alternatives to power rides and attractions, bolstering infrastructure with retractable roofs and enclosures, adopting virtual and augmented reality technologies, encouraging sustainable operations, and offering digital platforms for patrons to book rides in advance.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2883&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Amusement Parks Market?

Furthermore, the increase in international tourism globally is expected to propel the growth of the amusement park market. International tourism, defined as traveling outside one's home country for leisure, business, or other purposes, sees amusement parks playing a significant role. As worldwide travelers are attracted to these parks, the presence of an amusement park essentially converts a destination into a tourist hotspot.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusement-parks-global-market-report

Who Are The Primary Industry Players In The Amusement Parks Market?

Major industry players in the amusement parks market include The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Oriental Land Company Ltd, Seaworld Entertainment Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Maruhan, Cedar Fair Entertainment, Merlin Entertainment Plc, Vail Resorts, Inc., and others.

These key industry players are concentrating on developing innovative attractions such as immersive aquatic attractions to consolidate their position in the market.

How Is The Amusement Parks Market Segmented?

The report covers the amusement parks market segmentation as follows:

- By Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades

- By Revenue Source: Tickets, Food And Beverages, Hotels And Resorts, Merchandise, Other Revenue Sources

- By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 To 39 Years, 40 To 59 Years, 60 To 74 Years, 75 Years And Above

- By Visitors’ Gender: Male, Female

Subsegments of the market include:

- Theme Parks: Adventure, Fantasy, Cultural, Educational

- Water Parks: Indoor, Outdoor, Various attractions Slides, Wave Pools, Lazy Rivers

- Amusement Arcades: Family Entertainment Centers FECs, Video Game, Skill-Based Game, Redemption Arcades

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Amusement Parks Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the amusement parks market. Meanwhile, Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Amusements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusements-global-market-report

Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusements-global-market-report

Arts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arts-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. The firm has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Supported by 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.