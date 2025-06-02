Press Release

Vodafone Qatar selects Nokia in major network modernization deal to drive expanded 5G coverage, reliability, and services

The deal entails Core modernization, expanded 5G capacity, and enhanced broadband to strengthen network reliability, service offering, and efficiency.

2 June 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a major agreement with Vodafone Qatar to lead a nationwide network modernization that will enable the operator to deliver faster, more secure, and highly adaptable 5G services to consumers and businesses across the country, while preparing the network for next-generation innovations.

In a major expansion of the two companies’ partnership, Vodafone Qatar will leverage Nokia’s end-to-end technology to boost network capacity and reduce latency while accelerating time-to-market with new capabilities and introducing greater agility through automation and enhanced security measures.

As demand for high-speed connectivity surges in Qatar’s rapidly growing digital economy where the ICT sector is forecast to grow at an 8.5% annual rate through 2030, the operator is committed to meet those needs. Nokia’s solutions will help transform the network with intelligent broadband access, new enterprise offerings provided through 5G slicing, and infrastructure that can easily evolve as digital applications advance.

“Vodafone Qatar continuously embraces new opportunities to deploy emerging technologies as part of its commitment to driving digital transformation in Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Our work with Nokia enables us to become more agile and responsive to the evolving needs of customers and businesses. By integrating advanced fiber, mobile, and cloud capabilities, we are shaping a smarter, more secure network that can support everything from customized home Wi-Fi to the latest enterprise technologies,” said Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Qatar.

“This collaboration reflects the depth of our portfolio and the strength of our partnership with Vodafone Qatar. Through more flexible scaling, reliability, and near zero-touch automation that our advanced core and broadband solutions deliver, Nokia will provide greater network agility and service offerings, and provide our partner with all the tools they need to more efficiently manage and extract greater value from their network assets,” said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

Nokia’s multi-cloud core software solutions, including Packet Core, Converged Charging, and Networks Data Analytics Function, running on the latest cloud technologies will bring cloud-native grade automation, agility, and scalability to Vodafone Qatar’s multi-access core network.

Nokia Digital Operations software will boost the operator’s journey towards fully autonomous networks with end-to-end orchestration, 5G slicing automation, and AI-driven assurance, enabling rapid delivery and highest reliability of services.

Nokia’s integration of automation across IP and optical networks, provided by NSP, combined with a five-year managed services agreement for core operations, will help accelerate service rollouts, reduce costs, and ensure a future-ready network architecture.

Together, these advancements will set a new standard for end-to-end digital transformation in Qatar and reaffirm Nokia’s position as a trusted technology partner for service providers worldwide.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. (“Vodafone Qatar”) provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has 2.1 million mobile customers as of 31 March 2025. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar’s continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar’s vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today’s ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people’s first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

