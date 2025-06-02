Glue Machine Market Booms: Automation and Eco-Friendly Innovations Drive USD 2,453.1 Million Forecast by 2035 | FMI

Glue Machine Market

The UK glue machine market is set to grow 5.5% CAGR by 2035, driven by rising demand in furniture, packaging and sustainable, automated manufacturing solutions.

Glue Machine Market is growing fast due to automation in packaging. Industries seek precision and speed as demand rises across food, pharma, and electronics.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The glue machine market is witnessing a significant transformation fueled by increasing automation, precision manufacturing demands, and eco-friendly trends. As of 2025, the market is valued at USD 1,422.6 million, and it is forecasted to reach USD 2,453.1 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth underlines the surging reliance on automated adhesive application systems across multiple industries globally.The glue machine market is experiencing a transformative phase as manufacturers across industries increasingly embrace automation to enhance productivity and ensure consistent adhesive application. In an era where efficiency, sustainability, and product quality are paramount, precision glue dispensing systems have become critical components in modern production lines.Request Your Sample Now – Unlock Growth Potential and Discover Key Market Opportunities!Glue machines, also referred to as adhesive dispensing systems, are specialized equipment designed to apply various types of adhesives (hot melt, cold glue, pressure-sensitive adhesives) with exacting precision. Unlike manual application methods, these machines regulate flow rates, temperature, and patterning to ensure optimal bonding strength, uniformity, and minimal material overuse.Core components often include heated reservoirs (for hot melt systems), pumps, hoses, applicator guns or nozzles, and advanced control units that integrate with factory automation networks.Key Takeaways From the Glue Machine Market• The USA and South Korea are projected to lead the glue machine market with a CAGR of 5.7% each from 2025 to 2035.• The European Union follows closely with a 5.6% CAGR, while the UK and Japan both show steady growth at 5.5%.• PVA (polyvinyl acetate) glue is expected to dominate the market with a 34.7% global share by 2025.• Cold glue equipment is anticipated to maintain market leadership, accounting for 58.2% of the global market share in 2025.Rising Adoption of Automation in Adhesive ApplicationsOne of the core drivers of the glue machine market is the widespread shift towards automation in industrial processes. Traditional adhesive application methods are being rapidly replaced by advanced glue machines, which offer higher speed, accuracy, and reliability. Industries such as woodworking, automotive, textiles, and electronics packaging are increasingly integrating automated glue systems to meet rising production demands and reduce manual errors.These machines facilitate seamless bonding operations, ensuring consistency and uniformity in adhesive application. With labor costs on the rise and skilled workforce availability becoming a constraint in many regions, automated glue machines are emerging as a cost-effective and efficient alternative.Discover Untapped Potential – Dive into our in-depth Packaging Consumables and Supplies Industry Analysis for actionable insights and strategic opportunities.Technological Advancements Driving Market ExpansionThe glue machine market is benefiting from continuous technological advancements, particularly in the fields of sensor integration, robotics, and machine learning. Modern glue machines are now equipped with programmable control systems, enabling real-time monitoring and precise adhesive dispensing. This level of sophistication ensures that the glue is applied in the right quantity, at the right place, and at the right time.Moreover, IoT-enabled glue machines are now capable of sending performance and maintenance data to centralized systems, reducing unplanned downtimes and enhancing overall productivity. These smart systems are particularly useful in high-speed packaging lines and precision assembly units.Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Manufacturing TrendsA growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility is influencing the development of glue machine technology. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly adhesives, such as water-based and bio-based glues, that require compatible dispensing equipment.As regulatory standards around emissions and toxic material use tighten globally, especially in regions like the EU and North America, glue machine manufacturers are innovating to ensure their products align with green manufacturing practices. This includes reducing material waste, optimizing energy consumption, and ensuring compatibility with recyclable and biodegradable substrates.Get the Complete Story—Read More About Our Latest Report!Key Company Offerings and Activities• Nordson Corporation: In 2024, launched ProBlue Flex™ hot melt systems with IoT-enabled predictive maintenance. In 2025, introduced smart PUR applicators for the furniture and automotive sectors.• Robatech AG: In 2024, upgraded Vision and Performa platforms with energy-saving heating units and touch controllers . In 2025, released precision edge-gluing systems for corrugated and folding carton packaging.• Valco Melton: In 2024, introduced EcoStitch™ all-electric glue valves for no-drip high-speed gluing. In 2025, launched glue inspection sensors integrated with quality control software.• ITW Dynatec: In 2024, rolled out ultra-fast hot melt dispensers for hygiene product assembly lines. In 2025, added slot die applicators for high-speed textile and film lamination.• Buhnen GmbH & Co. KG: In 2024, expanded manual and semi-automatic glue systems for mid-sized woodworking firms. By Product Type:
• PVA glue
• Hide glue
• EPOXY
• Cyanoacrylate glue
• Polyurethane glue

By Machinery Type:
• Hot melt machinery
• Adhesives
• Cold glue equipment

By End Use Type:
• Food & beverage industry
• Health care industry
• Industrial goods
• Automotive industry
• Household products
• Electronics industry
• Other manufacturing industry

By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa 