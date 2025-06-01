Falcon Luxe 推出包時方案，拓展私人飛機租賃服務

杜拜，阿聯酋, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Group Investment 旗下 Falcon 的私人包機部 Falcon Luxe 宣布推出私人飛機包時租賃方案。

概念簡單易明：客戶預先購買一定數量的飛行時數，並按需要隨時使用，享受 Falcon 機隊的優先使用權。 透過包時方案，客戶就不必每次飛行都查詢價格，亦省卻重複預訂程序。

對於尋求實用可靠飛行方式的個人和機構而言，包時方案變得越來越受歡迎， 這對需要頻繁安排飛行旅程的公司來說尤其有用，帶來成本透明且保證可用的精明選擇。

Falcon Luxe 的包時方案既簡單又方便。 客戶清楚了解方案中的服務內容和可飛行時間，而在每次旅行時都能獲享一致的支援。

Alex Group Investment 創辦人兼主席 Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene 先生表示：「在現今世代，大家希望享受輕鬆簡單的飛行體驗。 包時方案正正能夠滿足所需， 再也不用每次考慮服務可用性或價格，亦不必為文書工作而煩惱。 在需要時即可飛越天際，一切通通準備就緒。」

Falcon Luxe 持續調整服務，以滿足旅客不斷變化的期望，提供靈活的私人飛機旅行方案，簡化飛行方式。

關於 Falcon Luxe 機隊的更多資訊，請瀏覽 Falcon Luxe | 我們的機隊 - Falcon

關於 Falcon

Falcon 是頂級航空服務供應商，提供一站式服務，滿足您在航空領域的所有需求。

請前往 flyfalcon.com、Instagram 和 LinkedIn 了解詳情

傳媒查詢

Ines Nacerddine

航空營銷總監

Alex Group Investment

電郵地址：ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com

