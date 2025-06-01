Falcon Luxe 拓展私人飞机包机服务，推出“时段包机”方案

迪拜，阿联酋, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Group Investment 旗下的 Falcon 私人包机部门 Falcon Luxe 宣布推出时段私人飞机包机服务。

该方案操作简便：客户预先购买一定数量的飞行时数，然后根据需要使用这些时数，并享有使用 Falcon 机队的优先权。 选择时段包机后，客户无需每次飞行都询价，也免除了反复预订的麻烦。

对于寻求实用、可靠飞行方式的个人和机构而言，时段包机模式正日益受到欢迎。 对于需要频繁安排飞行的企业来说，这种模式尤其适用，提供了一种更明智的选择，既能确保成本透明化，又能保障飞机可用性。

Falcon Luxe 的时段包机服务简单便捷。 客户清楚知晓服务涵盖内容、可飞行的时间，并且每次旅行都能获得始终如一的支持。

Alex Group Investment 创始人兼董事长 Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene 先生表示：“如今，人们追求简捷的飞行体验。 时段包机正是我们的解决方案。 您无需每次为可用性、价格或文件手续烦忧。 只需在需要时乘坐飞机，一切自然顺畅。”

Falcon Luxe 将继续调整其服务，以满足旅客不断变化的期望，提供灵活的私人飞机旅行解决方案，简化人们的飞行方式。

如需了解 Falcon Luxe 机队详情，请访问：Falcon Luxe | 我们的机队 - Falcon

关于 Falcon

Falcon 是顶尖的航空服务供应商，提供一站式服务，满足您在航空领域的各类需求。

如需了解更多信息，请访问 flyfalcon.com、Instagram 和 LinkedIn

媒体垂询

Ines Nacerddine

航空营销总监

Alex Group Investment

电子邮件：ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com

本公告所附照片可通过以下链接获取：http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fcfbb3-a6b6-4d54-8829-6b33c87e2a9a

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.