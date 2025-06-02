GenBio Inc. Kidneys are two bean-shaped organs located in the back of your abdomen. Their primary function is to filter blood, removing waste and balancing your body's fluids. American actress and businesswoman. She is best known for her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in the ABC medical drama series Grey's Anatomy

Approximately 850 million people worldwide are estimated to have kidney disease

Despite all those years of abusing your lungs, your kidneys, your liver the only thing you've had removed is your kids.” — Kate Walsh

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic kidney disease involves the gradual loss of the ability of the kidney to remove waste

products from the body. The build-up of waste products is known as uremia and can be

diagnosed by measurement of blood urea nitrogen.

Chronic kidney disease is a major public health problem with an estimated global prevalence

of 13.4%, including around 5 to 7 million people needing kidney replacement therapy.

The disease has high morbidity and mortality, and no cure.

The rate of decrease of kidney function can be slowed by dietary and lifestyle

adjustments, especially in people with hypertension or diabetes, as well as by managing

cardiovascular risk, reducing the risk of infection, and preventing acute kidney injury.

Uremia increases urea concentrations in the gastrointestinal tract, which is converted by the

gut microbiome into ammonium hydroxide, increasing the pH of the gastrointestinal contents.

This increases the growth of bacteria in the gut that can use urea and its metabolites,

producing toxic metabolites such as indoxyl sulfate, p-cresyl glucuronide, p-cresyl sulfate, and

trimethylamine-N-oxide.

These toxins formed in the gut disrupt the mucosal barrier of the gut allowing leakage of bacteria

and metabolites into the vascular system (‘leaky gut’) producing inflammation and oxidative

stress injury to the kidney.

Although there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, the progression can be slowed by

controlling risk factors, especially diabetes and hypertension. Lifestyle changes are a key

component of treatment, such as cessation of smoking, eating a healthy, balanced diet,

regular exercise, and losing weight if overweight. Nutritional interventions such as dietary

fibre may be protective in the development of a leaky gut by the production of short-chain

fatty acids such as butyrate, while dietary saturated fats may worsen gut function by

the production of lipopolysaccharide.

Many nutritional constituents, including anthocyanins, slow down the inflammatory process

in chronic kidney disease to potentially delay the progression of the disease. Further, anthocyanins

may decrease blood pressure and improve diabetes outcomes, especially in at-risk patient groups.

As antioxidants, anthocyanins may protect against atherosclerosis. In addition, polyphenols, including

anthocyanins, increase gut microbiota such as Bifidobacteria spp. and Lactobacillus-

Enterococcus spp., leading to protection of the intestinal barrier and decreased colonic

inflammation in kidney disease.

"While most studies are in animal models, there is now increasing evidence from human trials

of the benefits of chronic anthocyanin intake. Further, plant-dominant low-protein diets are

recommended to improve patient outcomes in chronic kidney disease." Stated Professor Brown

GenBio Inc

