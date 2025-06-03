Belvoria and SILQ Sign Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Regional Growth

The agreement connects ShopUp and Agrani Trading

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark move to scale commerce and distribution across South Asia and the Gulf, Belvoria and SILQ have signed a strategic collaboration agreement in Dubai. This partnership brings together two regional powerhouses with aligned ambitions to transform the future of B2B trade and supply chain innovation.The agreement connects two industry-leading subsidiaries: ShopUp, Bangladesh's largest B2B commerce platform under SILQ, and Agrani Trading, the flagship distribution company of Belvoria, managing national operations for global brands such as British American Tobacco (BAT), Unilever, Reckitt, Marico, and others."This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter-where traditional distribution strength converges with advanced commerce technology," said Dr. Sakib M Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Belvoria and Managing Director of Agrani. "Together, we aim to create a smarter, faster, and more connected supply chain for the region."Afeef Zaman, Group CEO, SILQ and Founder of ShopUp, stated: "We believe this collaboration will redefine how goods move and businesses scale. Belvoria's distribution infrastructure perfectly complements ShopUp's digital backbone."Vashistha Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer of SILQ, added: "This partnership brings significant financial synergy and strategic alignment. It exemplifies the kind of cross-border cooperation needed to unlock sustainable, long-term growth."Chowdhury Lutful, Director of Business Development at Belvoria and Agrani, commented: "Our legacy in FMCG distribution now evolves into a future-focused ecosystem. With ShopUp, we're building an engine for market access and efficiency at scale."The collaboration will focus on digital integration, regional logistics expansion, and new business models that support scalable distribution across emerging and frontier markets.About BelvoriaBelvoria is a Dubai-based investment and operating group with a focus on high-growth sectors including lifestyle, logistics, and consumer goods. Its core subsidiary, Agrani Trading, is one of Asia's most prominent FMCG distribution companies.About SILQSILQ is a diversified business group with investments in commerce, real estate, and design. Its key technology subsidiary, ShopUp, operates Bangladesh's largest B2B platform, digitally empowering millions of businesses across the nation.

