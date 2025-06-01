Msheireb Properties Invites Global Brands to Doha Design District

A Liberty Home Showroom Will Open at Msheireb Galleria this Autumn 2025, Expanding Global Design Dialogue Within Doha Design District

DOHA, Qatar, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its mission to introduce world-renowned brands to Qatar, Msheireb Properties celebrated its partnership with Liberty - the leading British luxury retailer and design house, during Liberty’s 150th anniversary celebrations in London. The partnership will see the opening of a Liberty Home showroom and a Liberty-branded café concept at Msheireb Galleria later this year, further establishing Msheireb Downtown Doha and Doha Design District as a leading destination for global creativity, design and innovation.





Msheireb Properties celebrated the partnership during Liberty’s anniversary event earlier this month at its flagship London store. The event previewed the I Am. We Are. Liberty. exhibition, showcasing one of the most significant and expansive design archives in the United Kingdom. The exhibition shines a light on the creative spirit and wide-ranging cultural influences that have shaped and contributed to the retailer and design house since its founding in 1875.

Representing Msheireb Properties and the Doha Design District at the event was Shaikha Al-Sulaiti, Senior Concept Manager, who joined Liberty’s global design community and celebrated a partnership rooted in shared values of craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and forward-thinking design.

“We congratulate Liberty on 150 years of excellence in design and innovation, our partnership reflects a shared belief in preserving cultural identity while embracing contemporary creativity,” said Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties. “Design has always been a fundamental pillar for Msheireb Downtown Doha, with every space reflecting Qatar’s architectural heritage with modern, sustainable form and function. The Liberty Home showroom at Msheireb Galleria, further strengthens Doha Design District’s position as a dynamic regional hub for creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange.”

This latest partnership underscores Msheireb Properties’ ongoing commitment to positioning Doha as a destination for world-class design and lifestyle brands. By welcoming Liberty, the British luxury retailer and design house at the cutting edge of the decorative arts since 1875, to Msheireb Downtown Doha, the company continues to expand the global footprint of the Doha Design District.





Adil M-Khan, CEO of Liberty Group, added: “We are honoured to share with Msheireb Properties in Doha our artistic vision for craft, fabric, interiors, beauty, and living. As Liberty celebrates 150 years of commitment to good design, we have partnered with Msheireb Properties to present a unique interiors destination in Doha. Our joint commitment to art and innovation aspires to both delight and express our gratitude to Qatari customers and visitors from around the world.”

The Liberty Home showroom will feature Liberty’s celebrated collections of interior fabrics, home accessories, and fashion fabrics in a space that seamlessly blends with the architectural identity of Msheireb Downtown Doha. The showroom design will integrate elements that complement the architectural language of Msheireb Downtown Doha, creating a harmonious space that honours both British and Qatari design sensibilities and offers a curated environment that invites exploration and connection.

This partnership is part of a wider initiative by Msheireb Properties and the Doha Design District to grow Qatar’s creative economy through targeted global partnerships, immersive retail experiences, and sustained support for cultural and design industries.

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15832b7e-503f-4db6-869f-4a6cd749e08d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/093904a5-8034-4510-9d21-73f49016c3a5

Contact : pzou@msheireb.com

