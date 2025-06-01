Premier’s, minister’s, MLA’s statements on Filipino Heritage Month

CANADA, June 1 - Premier David Eby has released the following statement in celebration of Filipino Heritage Month:

“June is Filipino Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich history, vibrant culture and invaluable contributions of the Filipino community in British Columbia and beyond.

“This year, we hold this celebration alongside deep sorrow, under the backdrop of the tragic attack that took place at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver. Our hearts continue to grieve with the Filipino community, and we are committed to supporting all those affected in every way we can.

“We have witnessed communities across British Columbia coming together to heal, lift each other up and show compassion. This strength in unity – ‘bayanihan’ – is at the heart of the Filipino spirit. It is defined by deep caring for one another and resilience in the face of hardship. These values have not only shaped the Filipino experience in B.C., but have also enriched the cultural fabric of our province’s history and culture over decades.

“The ‘kapwa’ represents a shared humanity in Filipino culture. This month, more than ever, let us honour the community by coming together, learning and working to create a more inclusive province for everyone.”

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, said:

“The celebration of the Filipino Heritage Month this year carries the weight of the tragedy after the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver. In this moment of grief and healing, we stand in solidarity with the Filipino community in B.C.

“From early migration in the 1880s, with the first settlements on Bowen Island and New Westminster, to more than 174,000 people calling B.C. home today, the Filipino community is one of the fastest-growing in Canada. We are proud to be home to the second-largest Filipino diaspora in the country.

“During this month, let us honour the community by supporting, learning from, and celebrating Filipino culture together.”

Mable Elmore, MLA for Vancouver-Kensington, said:

“The Filipino spirit is defined by compassion, resilience and unity. As we mark Filipino Heritage Month, we honour the memories of those lost after the Lapu Lapu Day Festival and carry with us the values that make our community strong.

“As the MLA for Vancouver-Kensington, I mourn for my community and remain committed to supporting all those affected by this tragedy. We are healing, we are rising and we are emerging stronger. I am so proud to stand with the community and to represent all the Filipinos who came before me to make B.C. the vibrant and diverse province we call home.

“Filipino Heritage Month is a chance to learn about our culture, heritage and the incredible contributions our community makes to the cultural mosaic that defines our province. Let us embody the values of the ‘kapwa’ and come together in support and celebration.”