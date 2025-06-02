Surreal Digital Academy Launches 20-Week Mastermind to Help Artists Build Six-Figure Businesses Without Selling Out

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surreal Digital Academy, the pioneering online art business school dedicated to empowering creative entrepreneurs, today launches its flagship program, the Six-Figure Art Business Mastermind. Founded by Ginny Wan, who discovered the healing power of art during a personal battle with depression in Paris and later channeled that transformation into a digital career spanning the Louvre, Christie’s, and £5 million in ad campaigns, the Mastermind offers artists a soulful, step-by-step roadmap to to grow their art business to six-figure revenues—without burning out on social media or sacrificing creative integrity.“I know what it feels like to post endlessly and still hear crickets,” says Ginny Wan, founder of Surreal Digital Academy. “Your art isn’t the problem—your marketing system is. I built this Mastermind to democratize what I’ve learned at Christie’s, in Silicon Valley, and from helping luxury brands grow, so every artist can finally earn what they deserve.”The Six-Figure Art Business Mastermind combines cutting-edge AI tools, mindset reprogramming, luxury-brand positioning, and high-conversion online marketing tactics into an integrated system. Over the course of 20 weeks, participants will:Rewire Their Mindset: Through hypnotherapy, NLP, and somatic exercises, artists overcome imposter syndrome and embrace an abundant, entrepreneurial identity.Craft a Magnetic Luxury Brand: Learn the positioning frameworks of top-tier fashion houses and blue-chip art galleries—think Chanel meets David Zwirner—to build a visual and narrative identity that attracts high-end collectors and commands premium prices.Automate with AIReclaim over 40 hours per month using custom GPT bots and plug-and-play templates for emails, social content, and lead nurturing—designed specifically for artists.Tell Authentic Stories That SellTransform personal journeys into emotional narratives that resonate—powered by AI-assisted storytelling labs—designed to help artists connect emotionally with their ideal buyers.Build High-Converting FunnelsDesign collector-centric experiences, from curated landing pages to psychology-driven offers that guide prospects from curiosity to committed buyers.Target Ultra-High-Net-Worth CollectorsRun laser-focused Instagram and Facebook campaigns that speak directly to serious art investors, maximizing each ad budget spent and attracting buyers who are ready to collect.Since its soft launch, the Six-Figure Art Business Mastermind has already sparked breakthroughs for artists around the world—turning struggling ad spend into daily sales, and transforming scattered efforts into scalable systems.“Just four months into the course, I’ve made over $7,000—more than I ever had selling my art online. With a $25/day ad spend, I’m now making consistent daily sales, have sold three original drawings, and gained 283 qualified subscribers who actually care about abstraction.”— Thomas Bosket, United States“Since launching my ads, I’ve closed two sales from just ten leads. What surprised me most was the quality—hotel executives, ultra high-net-worth individuals, even a celebrity’s manager followed me and inquired about commissions.”— Sharmaine Kwan, Hong Kong“Before this course, I spent over $1,500 on boosted posts and made nothing. Within five days of applying the Surreal ad method, I had four sales.”— Gregory Malphurs, United States“Within three weeks of launching my new site and ads, I started making global sales. I launched my first paid virtual exhibition—and sold 16 entries in the first week.”— Ernst Coppejans, Netherlands“This isn’t hustle culture,” adds Wan. “It’s high-leverage, heart-centered growth designed for artists done playing small.”Enrollment for the Six-Figure Art Business Mastermind is now open at a launch investment of £2 250, a fraction of the typical £15 000+ cost to assemble comparable coaching, AI tools, and branding workshops. Spots are limited to ensure personalized attention. To learn more or enroll, visit https://ai.surrealdigital.co.uk/offer-3 About Surreal Digital AcademySurreal Digital Academy exists to bridge the gap between creativity and commerce. Founded by Ginny Hongxin Wan, whose journey began when art helped her overcome severe depression at 18, the Academy was born from a mission to make art marketing accessible and soul-aligned. With a BA in Philosophy from UCL, an MSc from London Business School, and experience at Christie’s, the Louvre, and leading £5M+ in ad spend for top ecom and luxury brands, Ginny brings a rare blend of strategy and spirit to the art world. As a former agency owner and guest lecturer at Sotheby’s Institute and University College London, she turned high-retainer expertise into an empowering curriculum, to equip artists and creative entrepreneurs with the digital marketing, automation, and mindset tools needed to build sustainable, soul-aligned businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.