Marquis Tutoring Launches Summer Algebra Skills Enrichment to Help Middle Schoolers Stay on Track

Summer algebra skills tutoring helps students retain core math competencies

Brooklyn-based tutoring service offers personalized math support for rising 7th–9th graders facing post-pandemic skill gaps

This program is about rebuilding core math skills so students can move forward with confidence.” — Mya Marquis

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquis Tutoring , a premier math and science tutoring service based in New York City, has announced its Summer Algebra Skills Enrichment program , designed to help middle schoolers and rising high school freshmen build and retain core math competencies ahead of the new school year.The program, available both online and in-person across select Brooklyn and Manhattan neighborhoods as well as by Zoom, is tailored for students entering 7th through 9th grade who need targeted support in algebra, executive functioning, and foundational math. Many students still feel the effects of disrupted learning during the early years of the pandemic, and math—a subject heavily reliant on sequential understanding and organizational thinking—has been one of the hardest hit.“Math loss among middle schoolers is real, but it doesn’t have to be permanent,” said Mya Marquis, founder of Marquis Tutoring. “When kids enter algebra without fluency in multiplication or the ability to organize steps in a problem, it undermines everything that comes next. This program is about rebuilding those core skills so students can move forward with confidence.”For over 15 years, Marquis Tutoring has specialized in working with students who have accommodations or learning differences, offering a strengths-based approach that meets learners where they are. The summer enrichment program reinforces skills in a way that supports long-term academic growth and prepares students for high school coursework and beyond.Parents can schedule a free consultation to learn more or reserve a spot at www.marquistutoring.com.

