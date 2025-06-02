Superior In-Home Care Unveils Redesigned Website to Enhance Client Experience and Accessibility

New Home Care Website Design for Superior In-Home Care Approved Senior Network® Marketing

Superior In-Home Care, a trusted provider of non-medical home care services in the Pittsburgh area, announces the launch of its newly redesigned website.

If your home care web design agency isn’t ALSO teaching you in-person sales, ditch them—digital alone leaves leads, referrals, and revenue on the table.” — Valerie VanBooven RN BSN

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This comprehensive overhaul, executed in collaboration with Approved Senior Network®—a leading digital marketing agency specializing in home care marketing — offers a more user-friendly, informative, and accessible online experience for clients, families, and caregivers.

A Modernized Digital Presence Reflecting Compassionate Care

Enhanced User Experience and Accessibility

The new website features a modern, responsive design that ensures seamless navigation across desktops, tablets, and smartphones. Key enhancements include adjustable text sizes and high-contrast options to support users with varying visual and cognitive abilities, aligning with best practices in inclusive design.



Comprehensive Service Information

Visitors to the site can easily access detailed information about Superior In-Home Care's range of services, including:

-Care Coordination

-Personal Assistance & Care

-Mobility Specialized Care

-Dementia & Alzheimer’s Specialized Care

-Special Needs Care

-Veterans Home Care

Each service page provides insights into the personalized care plans and specialized training that Superior In-Home Care offers to meet the unique needs of their clients.

Streamlined Onboarding Process

The website introduces a simplified four-step process for new clients:

-Initial Contact

-In-Home Visit

-Caregiver Matching

-Commencement of Care

This streamlined approach ensures that clients receive timely and appropriate care tailored to their individual circumstances.

Responsive Design: Optimized for desktops, tablets, and smartphones, the site ensures seamless access across all devices, catering to users’ preferences and lifestyles.

Enhanced Accessibility: Features such as adjustable text sizes and high-contrast options support users with varying visual and cognitive abilities, aligning with best practices in inclusive design.

Collaboration with Approved Senior Network®

The website redesign was executed by Approved Senior Network®, a St. Charles, Missouri-based agency renowned for its expertise in home care marketing and home care website development. ASN's collaboration with Superior In-Home Care has resulted in a digital platform that not only reflects the company's commitment to quality care but also enhances its online presence to better serve the community.

“Our partnership with Superior In-Home Care reflects our shared dedication to enhancing the online presence of senior care providers,” said Valerie VanBooven, RN BSN, Co-Owner of Approved Senior Network®. “The redesigned website serves as a valuable resource, offering clarity and comfort to those navigating the complexities of in-home care decisions.”

About Superior In-Home Care

Serving Pittsburgh and surrounding communities—including West Mifflin, Jefferson Hills, Bethel Park, Baldwin, McKeesport, Monroeville, Monongahela, Verona, and North Hills—Superior In-Home Care is dedicated to making home possible for individuals requiring non-medical assistance. Their team of compassionate caregivers provides personalized support, ensuring clients maintain independence and quality of life in the comfort of their homes.

About Approved Senior Network®

Approved Senior Network® is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in the senior care industry. Since 2008, ASN has been providing comprehensive marketing solutions, including website design, SEO, and sales training, to help home care agencies grow and succeed.

Experience the New Website

To explore Superior In-Home Care’s services and learn more about their commitment to compassionate, personalized care, visit the newly redesigned website at www.superiorinhome.com.

The Right Home Care Website increases calls from consumers looking for services!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.