ALL ENHANCES ITS ENTERTAINMENT OFFERING WITH INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS





FIRST PARTNERSHIP WITH OVO ARENA WEMBLEY IN ENGLAND RENEWED PARTNERSHIPS WITH MAJOR VENUES IN FRANCE, AUSTRALIA AND BRAZIL





Since 2019, music has been one of the three main areas of interest for members of ALL, Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme. ALL is strengthening its presence in the world of entertainment, offering unique and enriching experiences through partnerships with major venues, with benefits for members including meetings with artists, VIP box seats, and advance seating for the biggest concerts of the year.

Meanwhile, gig-tripping, a trend combining travel with concert attendance, continues to grow. Travellers are organising their stays around major shows, as witnessed by the impact of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's 2024 world tour. According to a 2024 study conducted by ALL, 45% of frequent travellers have made at least one trip to attend an event.

In 2025, ALL builds on its strategic partnerships to continue to meet the expectations of travellers and members alike.

IN FRANCE:

Renewal of the Accor Arena naming contract for a further 5 years. Since its launch, ALL members have been able to access exceptional offers at the iconic Paris venue: access to the panoramic VIP box (16 seats) and its culinary services, to the “Somewhere Bar by Handwritten” speakeasy with a free welcome drink, and to premium preview places with category 1 or 2 VIP seating.

The world of ALL is accessible to all Accor Arena spectators at the “Shower Singer ALL Accor” karaoke bar or by entering a competition to win event tickets at the unique – “Smart Room ALL Accor” that showcases the innovative features in accessible room design, on the public concourse.

IN THE UK:

New partnership with London's OVO Arena Wembley. This first UK arena partnership will enable ALL to offer its members new spaces in this iconic venue, such as “The ALL Accor Terrace” (8 seats) with its privileged view and top-of-the-range catering services. The new collaboration enriches the range of offers already available on ALL.com in the UK, such as tickets for popular musicals and candlelight concerts.

IN AUSTRALIA:

Enriched offer at the Qudos Bank Arena. In addition to providing access to celebrated sports and music events at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, ALL has renewed and extended its partnership with the Qudos Bank Arena for a further three years. Members will continue to access the 18-seat VIP box and enjoy a gourmet meal while taking in the view from a private balcony. Additionally, they will now have access to more experiences thanks to increased ticket allocation, covering a mix of suite experiences and category A tickets.

IN BRAZIL:

Strategic partnerships strengthened and continued commitment to top-of-the-line member experiences at two renowned São Paulo venues. For the last three years, ALL members have been able to reserve box seats for some 40 events each year at Allianz Parque, the country's largest stadium. Members can enjoy a pre-match cocktail reception at an Accor hotel, shuttle services from the hotel to the arena, free parking, and VIP service with food and drink included.

For the last 10 years, ALL has also offered its members access to the “Sala Raí” box at the Estádio do Morumbi stadium. This VIP box hosts major concerts and over 30 São Paulo FC matches every year. At each event, members can enjoy a privileged view, premium catering and shuttle services.

With over 5,600 hotels worldwide, ALL.com also offers a wide range of hotels close to the biggest concert and event venues in cities around the world, including Paris, London, Berlin, Madrid, Miami, Mexico City, São Paulo, Sydney, Abu Dhabi...

“Gig-tripping represents new travel opportunities for music and sport fans who can unlock access to concerts and events thanks to their ALL membership. These venue renewals and new partnerships strengthen our relationships with our members in key markets all around the world,” says Mehdi Hemici, Chief of Loyalty and E-Commerce Officer, Accor.

Stuart Wareman, SVP Experiences Events Sponsorships Accor continues: “We are proud to reinforce and expand our partnerships, reflecting Accor's vision of hospitality and experience. Collaborating with renowned venues and spaces also enables us to enrich the programme, diversify our revenues, and raise our profile on the international stage. With over 7,000 events worldwide, covering music, sport, gastronomy and entertainment, ALL offers carefully crafted moments beyond hotel stays.”

Nicolas Dupeux, CEO of Paris Entertainment Company, added “Extending with our founding naming partner for the Accor Arena helps us continue to collaborate with ALL to deepen fan engagement and offer unparalleled experiences for our guests to ensure the arena remains France’s most iconic and important entertainment venue.”

Chris Bray, President of Legends and ASM Global, Europe, commented “Adding ALL to our growing roster of partners at the OVO Arena, Wembley whilst extending the relationship at the Qudos Bank Arena reflects the quality of events our venues can attract, and we look forward to hosting ALL members for unforgettable experiences from their favorite artists.”

