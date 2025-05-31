Gatorade 5v5 Finals Bring Global Youth to Champions League Stage in Munich

MUNICH, Germany, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There was a palpable sense of excitement in Munich as the city prepared to host the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan. Fans from France and Italy – and much further afield – have been gathering in the Bavarian capital for several days.

But this climax to the European football season is not just about the elite senior teams - young footballers from around the world are also very much included.

In the shadow of Munich’s Olympic Stadium four five-a-side teams representing three countries, competed in the final stages of the Gatorade 5v5 Tournament.

For the past year teams of 14–16-year-olds from around the world have been taking part in local grassroots competitions, until they were whittled down to the finalists here. In the girls’ final Canada took on Mexico, while Canada’s boys faced Brazil. At stake were a trophy, and tickets to see the Champions League final itself.

Watching were some of their friends and families, Inter and PSG supporters filtering into the fans’ Champions Festival in Munich’s Olympiapark, and some of football’s all-time greats.

Cafu won the FIFA World Cup twice with Brazil, and he was happy to give the tournament a ringing endorsement from the sidelines of the specially constructed five-a-side pitch. He was impressed by the skills on show and told me that he also loved the way the young players embraced the values of the game.

“You have to do what you love,” he said. “When you do what you love you play with joy and happiness.” Competition is important, he said, but winning is not everything – it was equally about participation in a game you love with team-mates you have formed close bonds with.

He praised the Gatorade 5v5 Tournament for bringing diverse groups of young people together, encouraging them to exercise – and to express themselves.

They were sentiments echoed by another all-time great, Cesc Fàbregas, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, and a UEFA Championship winner in 2008 and 2012.

“This is the perfect age to compete, but to enjoy, and to follow your dreams,” he said.

“Between 14 and 16 is the last phase before everything starts to get together. It’s important for them to understand that you can compete also by having fun, and fighting for your teammates, and having that solidarity – when you take the ego out and the selfishness out and you are fighting for something collectively, I think the dream becomes much stronger.”

The tournament is part of Gatorade’s drive to support grassroots football, give young people around the world the chance to enjoy the thrill of playing it, and provide them with an insight into sport’s power to bring people together – on and off the pitch.

The tournament has been running since 2016. Gatorade believes it helps young people unite over their love for the game, and encourages youth participation. After all, the most important thing about football – like all sports – is that it is fun.

Gatorade’s goal is to get 2.5 million teenagers active in the program by 2030, and to expand its reach into the United States and other territories. Promoting participation in sport is key for the company, rather than it all being about winning and losing. Research suggests that girls, in particular, find an over-concentration on competition off-putting.

“There’s skill, there’s technique, but what we’re really focusing on is just enjoying the game, enjoying the passion, and learn to build resilience, learn to build team work,” says Umi Patel, Umi Patel, Vice President Marketing Innovation and Hydration Brand, from Gatorade’s parent company, Pepsi. “It’s very diverse, and that is very important to us too. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these youngsters.”

The action on the pitch was fast and exciting, with the skill levels on show really high. Despite a determined second half comeback Brazil triumphed over Canada in the boys’ event 7-5, while Mexico beat Canada’s girls’ team 5-1.

The players all agreed it had been an amazing, shared adventure. “It’s a great experience, coming all the way from Canada to Munich, and it’s obviously huge representing our country,” said Olivia Galati, from Toronto. “We have learned a lot – a lot of different tricks and skills. It’s not yourself you are working for, you are working for a team – we are not just individuals, we are like a family, so I think it’s really meaningful.”

From the boys’ team Jonathan Vasquez said, “It was a little disappointing because we lost. But it was inspirational, so I think it’s really good.”

Gatorade’s 5v5 Fabregas Cesc Fabregas at Gatorade’s 5v5 Tournament in Munich, Germany. Gatorade’s 5v5 Mexico Trophy Presentations with the winning Girls Team from Mexico at Gatorade’s 5v5 Tournament in Munich, Germany. Gatorade’s 5v5 Brazil Trophy Presentations with the winning Boys Team from Brazil at Gatorade’s 5v5 Tournament in Munich, Germany.

