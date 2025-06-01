JDS Legacy Foundation Hosts Inaugural ‘Bash the Trash’ Beach Clean Up, Invites Nonprofits to Join in for $1,000 Prize

The ‘Bash the Trash’ event is an exciting way to bring people together for a great cause and show that just a few hours of teamwork on a Saturday morning can make a lasting environmental impact” — Johnathan D. Silva, founder of the JDS Legacy Foundation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The JDS Legacy Foundation, founded by prominent Houston attorney and U.S. Navy veteran Johnathan D. Silva, will host its inaugural “Bash the Trash Beach Clean Up” on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 9am-1pm at Bryan Beach in Freeport, Texas. The free, family-friendly event invites volunteers of all ages and nonprofit teams to join a fun, spirited community effort focused on protecting the environment and cleaning up the beach for everyone to enjoy!As part of the Foundation’s mission to advance environmental sustainability, the Bash the Trash Beach Clean Up will feature Free Food, Water, and Snow Cones, and Live DJ entertainment, as well as a $200 Scavenger Hunt and a Sandcastle Building Contest! The JDS Legacy Foundation is challenging other nonprofit organizations to register a team of at least 10 volunteers and join them for the cleanup. Eligible group teams will be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 donation to support their own cause! Registered teams must be present at the event to win.“The ‘Bash the Trash’ event is an exciting way to bring people together for a great cause and show that even a few hours of collective teamwork on a Saturday morning can make a lasting difference,” said Johnathan D. Silva, founder of the JDS Legacy Foundation. “We’re inviting anyone who wants to help make a difference to join us. We’re especially challenging nonprofits to get involved—this is a chance to amplify their community impact, build their own team, have fun, and potentially receive $1,000 in funding to continue their important work.”Officially launched in April 2025, the JDS Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering local veterans, supporting families affected by autism, and fostering environmental responsibility with the goal of working together to create a society that values and supports all individuals, preserves our planet, and builds a brighter future for everyone!Silva, founder and Managing Partner of the Pearland, Texas-based law firm J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC , has a long-standing reputation for giving back to Houston and Brazoria County communities. From autism outreach programs to veteran support initiatives and eco-friendly campaigns, the JDS Legacy Foundation represents Silva’s vision for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves and prepare for a morning of fun, community spirit, and environmental impact! To register a nonprofit team for the JDS Legacy Foundation “Bash the Trash Beach Clean Up” at Bryan Beach on Saturday, June 7, call (979) 417-7613.For more information, follow the Foundation on Instagram at @jdslegacyfoundation. For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859 or Sherrie@BoostOneMarketing.com.

