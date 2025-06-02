Houzeo Launches ‘Share Listing’ to Simplify Real Estate Searches Across Montana

Houzeo is changing the game for Montana homebuyers with a powerful new feature that makes sharing listings effortless.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s leading Real Estate Super App, is enhancing the homebuying journey in Montana. The new “Share Listing” feature lets users quickly share property listings with friends, family, or agents via email and popular social media platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Homebuying isn’t a solo journey. It’s about input, collaboration, and timely feedback from the people who matter. Whether buyers are eyeing cozy cabins in Bozeman or spacious homes for sale in Kalispell , Houzeo lets them send their favorite listings with just one tap—no need to hassle with links or switching apps. Instant!The Share Listing feature is simple to use:1. Share via Email: Buyers need to enter the recipient’s email and their name, then send.2. Social Sharing: With one tap, buyers can post listings directly to their preferred social networks.3. Copy Link: Easily copy the listing URL to share through texts, chats, or anywhere else.Houzeo’s Flat Fee MLS Montana listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Houzeo offers access to over 8,000 active Montana listings paired with powerful tools like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, and Contact Agent. The Share Listing feature further establishes Houzeo as a modern, seamless alternative to traditional home buying in Montana’s housing market You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers—all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

