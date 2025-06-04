Happy Nuts Tackles a Stinky Subject with New All-Over Deodorant

From Pits to Privates: Happy Nuts Launches Whole Body Deodorant for Men

New aluminum-free formula keeps men fresh from pits to privates—with confidence, comfort, and a dose of humor

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Nuts , the bold personal care brand redefining men’s grooming, has launched its latest innovation: Whole Body Deodorant, a skin-safe, aluminum-free formula designed to keep men feeling fresh, dry, and confident—anywhere on the body.Unlike traditional deodorants that focus solely on underarms, Happy Nuts’ Whole Body Deodorant is formulated to be used from head to toe, including sensitive areas that need protection most. The brand’s latest product reflects its mission to normalize total body care for men while addressing the often-ignored needs of male hygiene with straightforward solutions and a touch of irreverence.“At Happy Nuts, we believe men deserve better than one-size-fits-all personal care,” said Matthew Greene, CEO of Happy Innovations, the company behind Happy Nuts. “Our new Whole Body Deodorant is about confidence, comfort, and keeping it fresh—everywhere. We’re not just tackling body odor, we’re challenging the outdated norms of men’s grooming with smarter, safe solutions built for real life.”The new Whole Body Deodorant features an aluminum-free, talc-free, and baking soda-free formula that will not irritate the skin or leave behind residue. Formulated with ingredients known to help control odor, like tapioca starch, shea butter, and aloe that help fight odor while absorbing sweat without blocking pores. The result: dry, fresh, and worry-free confidence where it counts.Happy Nuts is no stranger to disrupting the grooming aisle. With bestsellers like The Ball-ber electric trimmer and the Comfort Cream anti-chafing lotion to powder formula, the brand has built a loyal following among men looking for smarter, funnier, and more functional products. The launch of Whole Body Deodorant marks a major milestone in the company’s evolution from a niche startup to a rising force in the personal care space.Available now on Amazon and myhappynuts.com , Whole Body Deodorant is already earning praise from early reviewers for its versatility and effectiveness. Designed for use after workouts, long workdays, or just everyday funk, it gives men a new way to stay fresh without compromise.Happy Nuts also remains committed to causes beyond the bathroom. A portion of proceeds from all sales supports prostate cancer research, aligning with the brand’s larger goal of encouraging men to take better care of themselves, from hygiene to health.“There’s nothing awkward about wanting to feel clean and confident,” added Greene. “We’re here to make sure guys have the right tools—and maybe crack a smile while they’re at it.”ABOUT HAPPY NUTSHappy Nuts is a men’s personal care brand on a mission to normalize total body care. With a product lineup that includes trimmers, lotions, and now all-over deodorant, Happy Nuts combines science-backed formulations with an unfiltered, approachable voice. A portion of every purchase supports prostate cancer research.For more information, visit myhappynuts.com.

