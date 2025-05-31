Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CaaStle, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Fund Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of fashion startup CaaStle, Inc. Our investigation concerns whether CaaStle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2025, Axios published a story accusing former-CEO Christine Hunsicker of financial misconduct. Specifically, the report stated that CaaStle's Board had sent a letter to investors on March 29, 2025 revealing that Hunsicker had provided investors with "misstated financial statements and falsified audit opinions, as well as capitalization information that understated the number of company shares outstanding." Hunsicker reportedly resigned from her position shortly after the letter went out.

Then, on April 7, 2025, Axios published an additional report stating that CaaStle's Board allowed Hunsicker to retain her position for a period of time even after finding out about her alleged fraud and was slow to warn investors of her alleged financial misconduct.

Following these reports, on April 8, 2025, EXP Topco, LLC filed a lawsuit against CaaStle accusing the Company of breach of a license agreement and a settlement agreement. According to the lawsuit, in light of the "corporate meltdown" CaaStle was experiencing, the Company backed out of a license agreement with EXP over the use of an EXP trademark and entered into a settlement agreement in which it agreed to make a payment to EXP that it ultimately failed to make.

Then, on April 18, 2025, P180 filed a lawsuit against CaaStle accusing the Company of misrepresenting its financial health in order to induce P180 to raise capital and take out loans. P180 claims it suffered losses upwards of $58 million.

If you have invested in CaaStle, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.