First Quantum Provides Update on Cobre Panamá

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) announces that Minera Panamá S.A., a subsidiary of First Quantum, has received approval of the Preservation and Safe Management program for the Cobre Panamá mine from the Government of Panama. This will allow for the integral preservation and safe management activities and the associated environmental measures at site, which will be funded through the export of 121,000 dry metric tonnes of copper concentrate currently stored at site.

The Company remains committed to the sustainability and responsible resource management at Cobre Panamá and local procurement with Panamanian suppliers.

Cobre Panamá will continue to work in coordination with local authorities and communities to ensure the safe and responsible management of its activities and maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with all stakeholders.

