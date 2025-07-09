Pharoh Announces Launch of U.S.-Engineered Performance Sneaker Aker P1 and NFT-Based Access Initiative

The newly rebranded Pharoh introduces its first limited sneaker, supported by digital access and a grassroots apparel campaign.

Our shirt isn’t just a message, it’s a movement. Pharoh is built for the ones they said would never make it.” — Mosimo Jones

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharoh, a newly rebranded American sportswear company focused on domestic innovation and digital integration, has announced the upcoming launch of its first flagship product: the Aker P1 performance sneaker. The release will be supported by a limited NFT-based access campaign and a grassroots apparel initiative titled “Banned In The U.S.A.”

This multi-platform launch is the culmination of over a decade of product research, brand development, and industry navigation by founder Mosimo Jones, who established the company to explore new directions in athletic footwear and design. Pharoh now positions itself as a performance brand that values engineering, identity, and community involvement.

Founder’s Background and Brand Evolution

Pharoh’s story originates in Tampa, Florida, but its conceptual roots extend back to the early 2010s when founder Mosimo Jones, a lifelong sneaker enthusiast, began exploring the intersection of product design and personal expression. Jones was inspired not only by sneaker culture but also by broader innovation in fields like automotive engineering.

In 2012, his vision to build something performance-oriented solidified after encountering the Bugatti Veyron. “I realized the way a machine could express speed, discipline, and purpose was the same way I wanted a sneaker to feel,” said Jones.

Originally founded as Pharaoh Athletics in 2013, the company began as an experimental venture focused on niche apparel and footwear concepts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand took time to reorganize, reflect, and pivot more directly toward performance wear and innovation. By 2024, Pharoh had secured a registered trademark and was operating under a singular brand name that reflects its current identity as a premium sportswear brand.

Introducing the Aker P1: Engineered for Function

The Aker P1 represents Pharoh’s first performance shoe and will serve as the brand’s technical foundation. Developed over several years and incorporating the brand’s Kinetic Motion Response™ technology, the shoe is intended to meet the needs of athletes seeking form-fitting, biomechanically responsive footwear.

Kinetic Motion Response™ is the result of extensive biomechanical testing and ergonomic modeling. According to the company, the system is designed to align with natural foot motion, maximizing energy return while minimizing fatigue during high-performance movement.

Pharoh reports that each pair of the Aker P1 will be assembled using a predominantly U.S.-based supply chain. The initial run of the sneaker will be limited to 500 pairs, and the company has stated that pricing is based on development costs, material quality, and domestic labor.

Manufacturing Strategy and Domestic Production Focus

Pharoh’s emphasis on U.S.-based manufacturing is part of its long-term strategy to address growing concerns in the sportswear industry around supply chain sustainability, quality assurance, and equitable labor practices.

The brand estimates that more than 80% of the materials, prototyping, and final assembly of the Aker P1 will occur within the United States. Pharoh aims to build partnerships with independent workshops, technical fabricators, and advanced textile innovators who are based in regions such as the Southeastern U.S. and the Pacific Northwest.

“This isn’t just a branding decision,” said Jones. “We see domestic manufacturing as a practical, long-term investment in product quality and economic resilience.”

By adopting this model, Pharoh joins a smaller but growing segment of the athletic apparel sector prioritizing local production methods.

“Banned In The U.S.A.” Campaign and Brand Message

To help fund production and increase brand awareness, Pharoh has introduced a message-driven T-shirt titled “Banned In The U.S.A.” The phrase references the company’s experience dealing with institutional roadblocks, including rejected funding proposals, limited access to high-capacity manufacturers, and lack of mainstream exposure.

The shirt is intended to serve both as a funding tool and as a visual expression of the brand’s mission: to build performance gear informed by the experiences of individuals and communities often excluded from legacy systems of design and distribution.

100% of profits from the T-shirt campaign will go directly toward sneaker manufacturing and logistics. Pharoh considers this model a form of community-funded production, where early supporters actively contribute to the rollout of new products.

NFT Integration and Web3 Access Model

In addition to apparel, Pharoh is leveraging blockchain technology to create a unique digital access layer for its product releases. Through a curated drop of 96 NFTs hosted on Rarible and OpenSea, the brand is providing early supporters with a verifiable path to participate in its debut sneaker release.

Each NFT includes:

● Priority access to the Aker P1 release

● Access to brand updates and future product drops

● Ownership of a limited collectible tied to the brand’s origin phase

Pharoh’s NFTs are not positioned as speculative financial products. Instead, they function as access credentials, offering tangible benefits and digital connection to Pharoh’s rollout strategy. The company views blockchain not as an end in itself, but as a system that complements its broader vision of transparency and decentralized supporter engagement.

Performance Design Meets Material Engineering

The Aker P1 was developed through a research-informed process that combined traditional sports science with aesthetic innovation. Pharoh conducted field tests across multiple surfaces and environmental conditions, collaborating with semi-professional athletes and biomechanics consultants.

Key product considerations included:

● Multi-directional sole grip for traction and court control

● Advanced cushioning foams derived from closed-cell and open-cell blends

● Heel-to-toe offset tuning for optimized stride transition

● Structural reinforcement zones to support lateral movement

While this level of technical specificity is often associated with niche performance shoes, Pharoh aims to apply these insights across future lines, including apparel and cross-training gear.

Digital Engagement and Cultural Participation

Pharoh’s communications strategy extends beyond sales into broader conversations about product access, representation, and the evolution of athletic gear. The company maintains a presence on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, where it shares visual storytelling, prototype previews, and updates on partnerships.

The brand sees itself as part of a new wave of sportswear companies seeking to align form and function with cultural relevance. By investing in direct-to-supporter tools, such as NFTs and community-funded apparel campaigns, Pharoh is testing hybrid strategies that include both traditional media and decentralized communication channels.

Follow Pharoh for updates:

● Instagram

● Facebook

Industry Context and Strategic Positioning

The broader sportswear industry continues to experience shifts driven by consumer demands for supply chain transparency, environmental stewardship, and greater access to limited-edition products. Pharoh is emerging within this context as a brand that incorporates both high-performance development and alternative funding strategies.

With recent regulatory scrutiny on overseas labor and increasing interest in decentralized finance, Pharoh’s dual investment in domestic manufacturing and blockchain integration may offer both differentiation and long-term adaptability.

By building its own production and communication infrastructure, the company aims to reduce dependency on external gatekeepers and platform algorithms. Instead, Pharoh emphasizes product accountability, architectural transparency, and a direct feedback loop between brand and audience.

Looking Ahead: Goals and Recognition Efforts

Pharoh has outlined a multi-phase roadmap that includes:

● Expansion of U.S.-based manufacturing partners

● Launch of a mid-tier performance shoe and apparel collection

● Participation in industry conferences on design and sports innovation

● Pursuit of sustainability certifications for its core product lines

The company is also being considered for several industry awards that recognize innovation in domestic manufacturing and performance technology. While not confirmed at this stage, the brand has submitted entries in categories such as:

● U.S.-Made Performance Footwear Design

● Innovation in Biomechanical Footwear

● Digital Integration in Direct-to-Consumer Sportswear

These efforts are designed to solidify Pharoh’s reputation within both the athletic and fashion industries as a brand committed to research, relevance, and reinvention.

About Pharoh

Pharoh is a U.S.-based performance sportswear brand founded by Mosimo Jones. The company develops footwear and apparel products that blend biomechanical engineering with digital access models and community-supported funding. Pharoh is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and launched its first proprietary product, the Aker P1, following more than a decade of research and development.

The Aker P1 is supported through an apparel-based campaign and a limited NFT release that enables early access and transparency. Pharoh’s focus includes U.S.-based manufacturing, product-level innovation, and consumer engagement through decentralized platforms.

For updates, product previews, and technical releases, connect with Pharoh at Pharohathletics.com.

