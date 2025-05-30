Steadyhand Announces Refiling of Report of Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadyhand Investment Management Ltd. announced today that it intends to refile the report of voting results filed on May 12, 2025, for the Steadyhand Investment Funds (the “Funds”) in order to correct certain non-material typographical errors. The updated report of voting results does not affect the outcomes of the unitholder approvals previously announced on May 12, 2025, in connection with the matters described in the Notice of Special Meetings of Unitholders and Joint Management Information Circular for the Funds dated April 7, 2025. The updated report of voting results will be available on the SEDAR+ profiles for each of the Funds at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

David Toyne

Chief Development Officer

Steadyhand Investment Funds Inc.

1-888-888-3147

