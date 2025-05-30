ACM CPA Alerts Brampton Business Owners: QuickBooks Desktop 2022 Support Ending May 31, 2025 – Act Now

ACM CPA Alerts Brampton Business Owners: QuickBooks Desktop 2022 Support Ending May 31, 2025

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACM CPA, a trusted provider of accounting and tax services in Brampton and the Greater Toronto Area, is urging small and medium-sized businesses to prepare for the upcoming discontinuation of QuickBooks Desktop 2022 services, effective May 31, 2025. This critical change means that businesses relying on this software version will soon lose technical support and face increased risks of security vulnerabilities.

The End of an Era: What This Means for QuickBooks Desktop 2022 Users

Intuit’s announcement to discontinue support for QuickBooks Desktop 2022 has sent ripples through the business community, especially for companies that depend on the software for their accounting and financial management. After May 31, 2025, QuickBooks will no longer provide software updates, security patches, or customer support for this version, leaving users exposed to potential cyber threats and compliance issues.

“The reality is that staying on an unsupported accounting platform can jeopardize the integrity of your financial data,” warns Anthony Mbadiwe, founder of ACM CPA. “Without regular updates and security patches, businesses are vulnerable to cyberattacks and may face difficulties during tax season without technical assistance.”

Two Clear Paths Forward: Upgrade or Partner with ACM CPA

To navigate this significant change, ACM CPA recommends two viable solutions:

1. Upgrade Your QuickBooks Software

Transitioning to the latest version of QuickBooks Desktop or migrating to QuickBooks Online will safeguard your data and improve your accounting efficiency. Upgrading means you’ll receive continuous security updates, feature enhancements, and access to dedicated customer support from Intuit.

However, software upgrades can be complex and time-consuming, often disrupting regular business operations if not handled properly. Selecting the right version and migrating data requires expertise to avoid costly mistakes.

2. Rest Easy with ACM CPA’s QuickBooks Experts

ACM CPA’s team of certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors offers you a seamless transition to the latest accounting software solutions. With years of experience mastering the newest versions of QuickBooks, ACM CPA provides personalized guidance and support, ensuring your financial systems remain secure and optimized.

“Our clients don’t have to worry about the technical details or the stress of switching software,” says Mbadiwe. “We manage the entire process—from data migration to staff training—while maintaining the accuracy and integrity of your financial records.”

More Than QuickBooks: Comprehensive Tax and Accounting Services

Beyond QuickBooks support, ACM CPA is a full-service accounting firm specializing in tax accountant services in Brampton, Ontario, and beyond. If you’re a small business owner who needs expert help with business tax returns, tax planning, or payroll management, ACM CPA offers tailored solutions to meet your unique needs.

Visit ACM’s website to learn more about their tax services designed to minimize your liabilities and maximize your savings.

“Our mission is to empower business owners with clear financial strategies that align with their goals,” adds Mbadiwe. “In a fast-evolving tax and technology landscape, it’s priceless to have trusted advisors who understand both your business and the technical tools.”

Protect Your Business, Act Now

With the May 31, 2025 deadline approaching, business owners should start assessing their current accounting software and consulting professionals to prepare for a smooth transition. ACM CPA encourages clients and prospects alike to schedule a free consultation to discuss the best path forward.

About ACM CPA

Founded by Anthony Mbadiwe, ACM CPA is a Brampton-based Chartered Professional Accounting firm dedicated to providing personalized, proactive accounting and tax services. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of small to midsize business challenges, ACM CPA combines technical expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset to deliver actionable financial solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

