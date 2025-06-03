Jen TV Launches on Roku: A New Streaming Platform Elevates Independent Creators Worldwide

Jen TV, founded by Andrew James, officially launches on Roku with a mission to showcase diverse, creator-led content for global audiences.

I didn’t let the system define me. I used it to build clarity. And now, I use that clarity to build platforms, businesses, and impact.” — Andrew James

NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new voice has entered the world of streaming entertainment. Jen TV, a subscription-based digital channel, has officially launched on Roku, giving global audiences access to a curated selection of content that highlights emerging talent, underrepresented voices, and independent creators.

The platform, founded by entrepreneur Andrew James, is designed to serve as a media hub for those who have traditionally struggled to find space in mainstream broadcast media. The launch positions Jen TV as a promising new addition to the growing ecosystem of independent digital networks, and it is now live and available for download through the Roku store.

An Inclusive Streaming Channel for a Global Audience

Jen TV was developed with a clear mission: to create a media space where independent talent and culturally rich storytelling are prioritized. With content ranging from lifestyle series, motivational programming, interviews, and creative shorts, Jen TV aims to promote original content that might otherwise be overlooked.

Its programming strategy is intentionally inclusive, global, and focused on community impact.

“Jen TV was created to fill a gap in the industry, one where creators with compelling voices were unable to get their stories heard,” said Andrew James, Founder of Jen TV. “This platform is built on the idea that diverse stories matter and that media should reflect all walks of life.”

Unlike traditional networks that rely heavily on major studios and commercial partnerships, Jen TV takes a grassroots approach, collaborating directly with creators, producers, and organizations that represent a wide range of identities, interests, and backgrounds.

The launch includes a foundational library of original and syndicated content, with ongoing plans to expand programming in categories such as:

-Cultural documentaries

-Community interviews

-Lifestyle and health

-Inspirational programming

-Entrepreneurship and creative economy topics

Multi-Platform Growth Strategy: Expanding a Digital Vision

The official launch of Jen TV is not a standalone event. It is part of a multi-platform growth initiative led by Andrew James and his expanding digital media group. Alongside Jen TV, three additional platforms have been developed, each offering value in different content sectors:

1. Fun Facts Coloring App

Available on Google Play, the Fun Facts Coloring App is an educational and creative mobile application designed for both children and adults. It merges interactive learning with relaxation, allowing users to color detailed illustrations while learning trivia facts about the image subjects.

The app addresses increasing demand for screen-based mindfulness tools and educational games, particularly among mobile-first audiences.

2. Andrew James Poetry Club

This online platform supports the creative writing and literary community by offering a subscription-based space where users can publish, read, and purchase poetry. The Poetry Club also allows independent poets to monetize their work through user sales and commissions, helping to cultivate a new economy for digital literature.

Future plans include contests, featured anthologies, and educational partnerships with schools and poetry foundations.

3. Ultimate Choice Stash

Ultimate Choice Stash is a general e-commerce platform offering a wide range of products, including home goods, fashion, baby items, and electronics. Unlike traditional e-commerce startups, this platform seeks to balance affordability and product diversity while building a trustworthy brand around accessibility.

The platform was quietly launched earlier this year and is now gaining traction among value-conscious online shoppers.

A Commitment to Community and Representation

What differentiates Jen TV is not just the type of content it offers, but the philosophy behind its creation. Andrew James, whose own life journey includes overcoming incarceration, understands the importance of storytelling in shaping public narratives and building community trust.

“People want to see content that mirrors their experiences, not content that edits them out,” James explained. “We’re giving creators the power to reflect their worlds through their own lens.”

Jen TV’s early partnerships include collaborations with independent filmmakers, nonprofit organizations focused on youth development, and creators from underserved communities who are building their digital media careers.

In addition to digital expansion, James also aims to build out in-person community impact:

-Hosting digital media literacy workshops in schools and community centers

-Partnering with local creatives for short-film productions

-Promoting ethical storytelling practices through creator guidelines and outreach

These goals reflect a longer-term vision for Jen TV: to become not just a network, but a pipeline for opportunity.

Original Programming in Development for 2025

As part of its growth strategy, Jen TV has confirmed several original productions now in development, set to premiere throughout 2025. These include:

-“The Hustle Beyond Bars”: A documentary mini-series exploring entrepreneurship among formerly incarcerated individuals.

-“Voices of the Block”: A talk show and creative showcase featuring local artists and youth leaders.

-“Kitchen Chronicles”: A lifestyle segment combining cooking with interviews from cultural changemakers.

By adding original content, Jen TV intends to position itself not only as a distribution channel but also as a production house that funds and supports creator-owned content.

The Market Opportunity: Why This Launch Matters

According to recent studies, Roku has over 80 million active users worldwide, making it one of the most accessible and scalable digital platforms for independent channels. Jen TV’s launch onto this platform opens the door for widespread visibility while avoiding the cost barriers of traditional cable syndication.

The rise in subscription-based micro-networks shows that audiences are increasingly willing to support platforms that align with their values, particularly those centered on representation, inclusion, and niche content.

For media analysts and investors watching the creator economy, Jen TV offers a valuable case study in how community-first thinking and independent content strategy can build real commercial viability.

About the Founder

Andrew James is a New York-based digital media entrepreneur and the founder of Jen TV and several online platforms focused on creativity, education, and community engagement. Following a 22.5-year period of incarceration, James reentered society with a commitment to building tools that expand access and opportunity for underserved voices. His experience navigating the criminal justice system informs his belief in second chances, a principle that drives the mission behind his ventures.

In addition to leading Jen TV, James operates platforms in the mobile app, literary, and e-commerce spaces. He is a frequent speaker at educational and industry events, advocating for innovation, representation, and inclusive digital storytelling. Future plans include launching a publishing imprint under his poetry club and expanding his e-commerce operations into curated retail partnerships.

Where to Watch and Access

-Jen TV: Available now on the Roku Channel Store.

-Fun Facts Coloring App: Available for download on Google Play.

-Andrew James Poetry Club: Accessible via web at at its official platform.

-Ultimate Choice Stash: Full e-commerce site live and operational for U.S. and international shipping.



All platforms are live and accepting creators, customers, and strategic partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

