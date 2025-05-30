UPDATE: Cleanfarms Launches New Pilot Program to Help Fraser Valley Farmers Recycle Ag Plastics

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, in collaboration with the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), is launching a five-year pilot program (2025-2029) to support farmers in the Fraser Valley in recycling bale wrap and silage plastics. Financial support for this program is provided by the governments of Canada and British Columbia through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, under the Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change program.

This pilot builds on experience from similar pilots in Northern BC and expands on the work of farmers in Agassiz who have been recycling plastics for several years, recently with expertise and logistical support from Cleanfarms and financial support from the Dairy Farmers of Canada. It aims to reduce ag plastic waste while improving on-farm recycling efficiency.

Leveraging experience in preparation and collection of agricultural plastics for recycling, Cleanfarms is launching this pilot to develop sustainable long-term solutions relevant to BC agriculture. As BC's largest dairy region, the Fraser Valley pilot will provide valuable learnings to inform programming for farmers across the province.

“Our producers are always looking for ways to take better care of the land,” said the Honourable Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “Programs like this will help farmers in the Fraser Valley make their operations more sustainable and protect their livelihoods and landscapes for generations to come.

“B.C. farmers know taking care of the land and environment is a key part of preserving our food security, and minimizing production waste and maximizing recycling helps everyone,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture and Food. “This pilot program will help plastics used on-farm end up where they should, the recycling depot, and also help our farmers continue to put food on our tables through sustainable practices and food production.”

“The FVRD is proud to be involved in the new five-year pilot program of collecting and recycling used agricultural plastic,” said Patricia Ross, FVRD Board Chair. “The collaboration with Cleanfarms is creating an opportunity with practical solutions to help farmers reduce their environmental footprint in the region,” she said.

Cleanfarms will host a demonstration day in Agassiz on June 17th, 2025, where farmers can test different compactors and learn about how to participate in this pilot project. Farmers will store baled plastics on their farms, and drop-off events will be held twice per year. Additional details are available on our BC pilot webpage.

“Pilot projects like this allow us to test and refine programs, making it easier to establish permanent recycling solutions,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director. Furthermore, farmers can recycle other ag plastics through Cleanfarms’ existing collection programs for used ag plastic containers, totes, drums, and Unwanted Pesticides & Livestock Medications (UPLM) which has its next collection in BC’s Peace Region in 2025.

For more information on how to participate in this pilot, visit our BC Pilot webpage, or contact Carly Fraser at fraserc@cleanfarms.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

About the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP)

Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada’s agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Media Contact

Catherine Lecomte, Media Relations and Digital Communications Coordinator | lecomtec@cleanfarms.ca | (236) 202-3580 Ext. 2249

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b47b4a04-2199-4548-b93d-ec48b817ba28

Farmers Learning About Ag Plastic Compactors for Efficient Handling Farmers witnessing firsthand how ag plastic compactors can streamline transport and on-farm storage. This practical knowledge will be valuable for participants in the upcoming Fraser Valley pilot program.

