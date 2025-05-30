Statement on DOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Death

“New York’s public employees play an essential role in the health and safety of all New Yorkers, and our highway maintenance workers do their jobs every day in all weather, in the face of high-speed traffic, to keep all of us safe. The death of Department of Transportation Highway Maintenance Supervisor Robert Bornt, who passed away this morning after suffering from catastrophic injuries related to a work zone crash in Pittstown yesterday afternoon, is a senseless tragedy. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility, and this fatal crash underscores the importance of slowing down and paying attention in highway work zones — not only for the safety of the traveling public, but for the workers who are out there every day keeping us safe. I extend my deepest condolences to Robert's family and friends, as well as his coworkers at the Department of Transportation, during this difficult time.”