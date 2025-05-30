RTDNA Awards 81 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards to 38 Gray Television Stations

ATLANTA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 81 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 38 of Gray’s local stations, led by 9 separate awards to WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin and 8 to WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana. Among the highest honors:

Four awards for Overall Excellence — the highest honor bestowed — to KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska; WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee; WPTA in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and WMTV in Madison.





Nine awards for News Series to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu, Hawaii; WMTV in Madison; KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri; KOLN in Lincoln, Nebraska; WTVG in Toledo, Ohio; WIS in Columbia, South Carolina; WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee; WRDW in Augusta, Georgia; and WVUE in New Orleans.





Seven awards for Best Newscast to KKTV in Colorado Springs, Colorado; WMTV in Madison; KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri; WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina; WVUE in New Orleans; WCAX in Burlington, Vermont; and WWBT in Richmond, Virginia.





Six awards for Investigative Reporting to KPTV in Portland, Oregon; Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; KMOV in St. Louis; WIS in Columbia; and WRDW in Augusta.





Six awards for Excellence in Innovation to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas; KBTX in Bryan, Texas; WMTV in Madison; WVUE in New Orleans; WTVG in Toledo; and WCAX in Burlington.





Six awards for Continuing Coverage to KOLD in Tucson, Arizona; KMOV in St. Louis; KBTX in Bryan; WTVG in Toledo; WVUE in New Orleans; and WRDW in Augusta.





Six awards for Hard News to WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; WMTV in Madison; KFVS in Cape Girardeau; WVUE in New Orleans; WCAX in Burlington; and WRDW in Augusta.





Six awards for News Documentary to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; Arizona's Family in Phoenix, Arizona; KMOV in St. Louis; WNDU in South Bend, Indiana; WOIO in Cleveland, Ohio; and WVUE in New Orleans.





Five awards for Digital to Arizona's Family in Phoenix; WMTV in Madison; KMOV in St. Louis; KWTX in Waco, Texas; and WCSC in Charleston.





Five awards for Podcast to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; WSAW in Wausau, Wisconsin; WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia; WANF in Atlanta, Georgia; and WCTV in Tallahassee, Florida.





“Gray is firmly committed to providing content that serves our communities in every newscast and on every platform,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “I am proud of these honors and all the dedicated journalists in this company who exemplify our mission.”

“Congratulations to our recognized news teams for demonstrating excellence and an abiding commitment to local journalism that makes an impact,” stated Gray Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards have been awarded for outstanding broadcast and digital journalism since 1971. Gray’s regional award winners will move on to the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced in August.

