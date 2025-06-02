DOM Partners with Prerender.io to Solve JavaScript SEO Indexing Problems for Modern Websites

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOM (Direct Online Marketing), a Pittsburgh-based digital marketing agency known for its technical SEO expertise, is proud to announce a new official partnership with Prerender.io , a leading platform that makes JavaScript-rendered websites fully visible to search engines and AI tools.This partnership addresses one of the most common and costly problems faced by modern websites today: poor indexing due to client-side rendering. Websites built with JavaScript frameworks like React, Vue, and Angular often fail to display content properly to crawlers. As a result, critical pages go unseen, traffic suffers, and business opportunities are lost.Prerender.io is trusted by thousands of leading brands worldwide. It’s a flexible, powerful tool that helps many of the web’s biggest sites get ranked and get noticed.“Prerender.io has been part of our toolkit for years,” said Justin Seibert, President of DOM. “Our clients were seeing major improvements in search visibility every time we used it. We’ve hit the point where it just makes sense to formalize the relationship so we can make this solution easier and faster for every client who needs it.”With this partnership, DOM now includes Prerender.io integration as part of its standard technical SEO audit and implementation processes for qualifying websites. The tool helps crawlers from all major search engines and AI platforms see a fully rendered version of the page — without requiring major development work or site overhauls.Clients can expect:Up to 270% improvement in indexingAs much as 80% more organic trafficSubstantial savings on development resourcesFaster identification and resolution of visibility issuesPrerender.io works silently in the background, requires no visual changes to a site, and includes reporting tools that track crawler activity. This allows marketers to focus on content and strategy while DOM handles the technical side of making that content discoverable.Search visibility issues are estimated to cost businesses over $6.8 billion annually, according to recent research. DOM’s move to incorporate Prerender.io into its SEO services workflow aims to eliminate that risk for its clients.To learn more or to request a free digital marketing audit, visit https://www.directom.com

