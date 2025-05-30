Revolutionary Business Coaching Platform Mindklok Launches with Battle-Tested Approach That Combines Real-World Experience with Master-Level Coaching Credentials

Stockholm-based startup disrupts traditional coaching industry by merging frontline entrepreneurial experience with evidence-based transformation strategies

Stockholm, Sweden , May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindklok, a groundbreaking coaching platform, today announced its official launch, offering entrepreneurs and business leaders a unique methodology that combines real-world business experience with the highest level of professional coaching credentials. The platform addresses a critical gap in the coaching industry where theoretical knowledge often lacks practical, frontline business experience.





Founded by co-founders Korkut Duman and Can Deniz Timur, Mindklok represents a new paradigm in coaching that prioritizes proven results over theoretical frameworks. The platform's approach is built on the founders' combined decades of experience—from launching multiple companies to achieving Master Certified Coach (MCC) status, the pinnacle of coaching credentials.

Real-World Results Meet Evidence-Based Methods

Duman brings battle-tested entrepreneurial experience to the platform, having launched a number of companies with notable success. His systematic approach to identifying unique business talents and implementing scalable growth strategies forms the practical foundation of the Mindklok method.

"Too many business coaches have never actually built anything themselves. I've lived it—the wins, the brutal losses, everything in between," said Korkut Duman, Co-Founder of Mindklok. "At Mindklok, we don't deal in theory; we deal in what actually works when you're fighting in the trenches with limited resources and unlimited pressure."

Complementing this practical expertise, Timur brings Master Certified Coach (MCC) credentials, the highest level of coaching certification, along with his experience as a published author in transformation coaching. With extensive experience coaching C-level executives, CEOs, and executive teams at leading companies, he specializes in high-impact leadership interventions and adaptive leadership development programs. His evidence-based strategies for unlocking individual and team potential provide the methodological rigor that ensures sustainable results.

"We believe modern leadership must be more human, more adaptive, and more self-aware. Mindklok was built to empower leaders who think clearly, act intentionally, and build cultures that thrive," said Can Deniz Timur, Co-Founder of Mindklok.

Addressing the Coaching Industry's Credibility Gap

The global business coaching services market, valued at over $15 billion annually, has faced criticism for lacking practical business experience among practitioners. Mindklok addresses this challenge by combining proven entrepreneurial track records with the highest coaching standards, creating a methodology that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

The platform's methodical approach aids entrepreneurs, organizations, teams, and leaders in identifying their distinct competitive edges and establishing replicable systems for sustainable growth. It transcends generic solutions by offering tailored strategies that leverage unique strengths and align with market realities.

About Mindklok

Founded in Stockholm, Mindklok is a next-generation coaching company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, teams and leaders achieve clarity, take action, and build sustainable success. Mindklok’s founders combine deep business experience and world-class coaching credentials to deliver practical, transformative results.

For more information, visit www.mindklok.com



Media Contact

Korkut Duman

Mindklok

Email: press@mindklok.com

Phone: +46 (070) 290 21 28





