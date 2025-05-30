HashFly Launches AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform — Earn Crypto Without Hardware or Experience

Beginner-friendly crypto mining platform uses artificial intelligence to deliver daily passive income with zero setup required.

HashFly, a global cloud mining platform, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered crypto mining system, enabling anyone — from beginners to seasoned investors — to start earning passive income from cryptocurrency without owning mining equipment or having any technical knowledge.

As the crypto market grows more competitive, traditional mining setups have become expensive and complex. HashFly solves this problem by offering a fully automated, cloud-based mining solution that runs on advanced artificial intelligence. With just a few clicks, users can begin mining and receiving daily earnings — no hardware, no software, no configuration required.

“We built HashFly to remove every barrier to crypto mining,” said Lucas Grant, Chief Product Officer at HashFly. “You don’t need a GPU, you don’t need to code — you just log in, choose a plan, and start earning.”

Key Features of the HashFly Platform:

AI + Cloud Mining = Passive Crypto Income for All

Whether you're a freelancer in New York, a college student in Berlin, or a retiree in Miami, HashFly makes earning crypto as easy as using an app. With the power of AI, the platform optimizes every mining operation behind the scenes to maximize your returns — even as market conditions shift.

"HashFly has removed all the headaches I used to associate with crypto mining," says Emily J., an early HashFly user. "No more noise, heat, or configuration. Just consistent earnings from my phone.”

Global Growth and Community Impact

Since its early access release in Q1 2025, HashFly has already attracted over 100,000 users across 60+ countries, becoming a go-to solution for crypto-curious individuals looking to generate income with minimal risk.

As part of its global launch, HashFly is offering new users a $10 sign-up bonus and limited-time promotional rates across all plans.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013, HashFly is one of the pioneering platforms in the cloud mining industry. With over 1 million users worldwide, HashFly has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and user-centric service. Today, HashFly combines more than a decade of industry experience with cutting-edge AI technology to make crypto mining accessible, efficient, and profitable — for both beginners and professionals alike. The platform operates globally, delivering scalable mining solutions without the need for hardware, configuration, or technical know-how.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

