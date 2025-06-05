gen.video Builds Momentum with partnrUP Platform, Customer Wins, and G2 Recognition

Content management has never been so easy.

Named “Easiest to Do Business With” by G2 for Both SMB and Enterprise Brands

partnrUP is the easiest platform we’ve used for selecting partners and collaborating on content.” — Genevieve Coulson, Director of Social Media at Goldfish Swim School

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- gen.video, a leader in influencer marketing, continues to set the standard for innovation and performance in the creator economy. Building on the successful launch of its collaboration platform partnrUP and the strategic acquisition of UGC app for Shopify brands , Bounty, in September 2024, gen.video has achieved significant milestones that underscore its commitment to empowering brands through authentic creator partnerships.gen.video continues to lead the influencer marketing space , earning recognition as a G2 High Performer for 12 consecutive quarters. In the Spring 2025 G2 Report, the company was once again named “Easiest to Do Business With” for both SMB and enterprise brands — a testament to its ongoing excellence in customer satisfaction, usability, performance, and support.Many brands today struggle to keep pace with the creative demands of digital advertising. gen.video’s automation tools make it easy to source, organize, and deploy user-generated content from creators and customers — enabling high-volume, high-performance campaigns with minimal lift.Solving the Creative Bottleneck with Scalable UGC"gen.video helped us scale high-quality, authentic social content quickly and effectively. It elevated our paid campaigns while building real brand awareness through storytelling that felt both personal and aligned with our mission." - Tim Barenscheer, Director of Front End Acquisition, Lifeboost CoffeeNotable Improvements for Brands1) Mobile-Friendly: Streamlined content review and approvals for teams on-the-go.2) Loyalty Through Community – The Shopify app integration enables DTC brands to activate their customer base as creators, rewarding loyalty and amplifying authentic content at scale.3) AI Content Discovery for Ads – AI-powered video and transcript analysis surfaces the most compelling moments from long-form content, enabling faster ad creation and stronger campaign performance.Built for efficiency, partnrUP streamlines every step of the influencer workflow - from partner discovery to approvals and rights management - helping marketing teams stay focused on strategy and performance instead of process.“Our mission is to help brands of all sizes unlock the power of credible creators and everyday customers,” said Jessica Thorpe, CEO of gen.video. “With AI surfacing insights and intuitive tools streamlining collaboration, we’re helping teams deliver measurable, repeatable success. Stay tuned — there’s more to come.”About gen.videogen.video is a leading influencer marketing company connecting creativity and commerce worldwide. The company specializes in bespoke agency services powered by partnrUP—a toolkit for marketers to collaborate on content, incentivize creators, and provide full-funnel measurement of influencer marketing efforts. This combination of creativity and consumer insights produces award-winning work for brands.To learn more or request a demo, visit gen.video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.