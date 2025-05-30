America’s Blood Centers and ACS Stop the Bleed Announce New National Collaboration

Collaboration aims to increase emergency preparedness and blood donation awareness nationwide

Washington, DC, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, and the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Stop the Bleed program, a public-private initiative, today announced a new national collaboration during National Trauma Awareness Month and National STOP THE BLEED® Month. The collaboration brings together two critical aspects of trauma care – equipping individuals with life-saving skills to control severe bleeding in emergencies, while also underscoring the importance of blood donation, ensuring blood products are available when they are needed.

"This collaboration between America's Blood Centers and ACS Stop the Bleed creates a vital link between immediate trauma response and long-term emergency preparedness. By educating individuals on both bleeding control techniques and the importance of blood donation, we're connecting the dots in trauma care. We're preparing people to act in the moment of crisis while also ensuring that life-saving blood is available when it's needed most. This holistic approach will significantly enhance community resilience and help save lives,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America's Blood Centers.

“Empowering the public to learn how to control bleeding as a bystander and the importance of donating blood is critically important. We are pleased to join with America’s Blood Centers to bring this message to millions. Our ACS Stop the Bleed program has made great progress in training people to step in before professional help arrives. By working with America's Blood Centers, we highlight the importance of blood—encouraging more people to donate blood and teaching more people the skills they need to go from bystander to lifesaver,” said Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, Executive Director & CEO of the ACS.

“The ACS Stop the Bleed program has set the standard for initiating immediate bleeding control at the scene. This collaborative effort with ABC will help us further our educational mission of equipping the public with lifesaving knowledge we teach through our ACS Stop the Bleed courses,” said Kenji Inaba, MD, FACS, chair of the ACS Stop the Bleed Committee. “ABC is also part of a growing initiative with us to equip first responders with blood products so that they can initiate transfusions in the field when warranted to increase an injured person’s chance for survival. That’s why it’s also critical for more members of the public to donate blood so that it’s available to save lives. Together, these two programs have the potential to make a real difference to the critically injured bleeding patient.”

The collaboration will launch a series of ongoing nationwide activities beginning during National Trauma Awareness Month and National STOP THE BLEED® Month. ABC members will provide training in ACS Stop the Bleed across their footprints, distribute special co-branded ABC-ACS Stop the Bleed kits, and organize events. In addition, ACS Stop the Bleed now features new information on blood donation and a link to ABC member center locations on its website, www.stopthebleed.org.

Blood is crucial in trauma care, often determining the line between life and death for severely injured patients. According to the U.S. Blood Donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide, 80% of operating room deaths within 24 hours of trauma are due to severe blood loss, and hemorrhage is the primary cause of death in the first hour at trauma centers. Swift administration of blood products is vital, especially during the critical "Golden Hour" after injury. The demand is high, since a single car accident victim may need up to 50 units of red blood cells, while gunshot victims require ten times more blood on average than other trauma patients. This reality underscores the need for regular donations to maintain a strong blood supply.

Data demonstrates the potential impact of this collaboration. Bloodworks Northwest, an ABC member, reported that students who completed ACS Stop the Bleed training were 32% more likely to donate blood and 24% more likely to encourage others to donate.

The collaboration also aims to address critical challenges in the nation's blood supply. With nearly 22% of blood donors nationwide over age 65, engaging younger demographics is crucial. Nearly 70% of Bloodworks Northwest’s Stop the Bleed course participants were between 16-24 years old, providing a unique opportunity to connect with potential young donors.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers. Its member organizations operate more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian, blood supply. These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. All ABC U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

The ACS Stop the Bleed program administers the premier bleeding control course and was created by leading trauma and emergency response professionals. ACS Stop the Bleed is the largest global provider of bleeding control training and is instrumental in the development of both state and national legislation in the United States to empower the public with training and access to ACS Stop the Bleed kits. For more information, visit www.stopthebleed.org.

Jeff Gohringer America’s Blood Centers (202) 654-2901 jgohringer@americasblood.org

