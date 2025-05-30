INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against UroGen Pharma Ltd. (“UroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: URGN). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about UroGen’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the ENVISION clinical study was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (2) as a result, the Company would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (3) UroGen failed to heed the FDA’s warnings about the study design used to support a drug application for UGN-102; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of UroGen between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/urogen-pharma/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 28, 2025.

