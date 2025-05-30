EXL partners with Databricks to launch Gen-AI powered code migration accelerator

EXL Code Harbor™ solution speeds code migration from SAS to Databricks with up to 80% reduction in manual effort

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data and AI company, expanded its partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to deploy a GenAI-enabled SAS to Databricks Data Intelligence Platform migration solution. Leveraging EXL’s Code Harbor™ solution, the solution helps enterprises streamline their transition from SAS to Databricks to support enhanced cloud modernization initiatives. EXL has also achieved Select partner status with Databricks to accelerate the development of new AI and GenAI solutions within the Databricks ecosystem.

EXL’s Code Harbor is a GenAI-enabled solution that facilitates the migration of legacy codebases into the modern open-source languages and cloud environments like Databricks Lakehouse. EXL has refined the solution to automate key aspects of SAS to Databricks migration, significantly reducing manual effort while facilitating high-quality code transformation. EXL Code Harbor is designed for multi-industry usage across insurance, banking and healthcare where SAS has traditionally maintained a strong presence. In addition to SAS, the solution also supports migration and assessment of other languages including BTEQ, HQL, PL/SQL, SQL Server and R, in addition to ETL platforms such as Informatica, Alteryx and DataStage. Clients using EXL Code Harbor benefit from EXL's deep domain expertise and advanced AI capabilities while retaining the flexibility to integrate with on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

A leading global insurance provider recently partnered with EXL to migrate its extensive SAS codebase to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform using Code Harbor. The client achieved 50% faster migration with minimal manual intervention, improved compliance through comprehensive metadata documentation and drove integration with their governance frameworks.

“The biggest challenge enterprises face when migrating from legacy systems is the time, cost and complexity involved in transforming extensive codebases,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s chief digital and AI officer. “By providing an intelligent automation solution with embedded AI agents, clients can now accelerate their migration timelines by up to 50% while reducing manual efforts by 70-80%.”

Unlike traditional migration approaches that rely heavily on manual processes, EXL Code Harbor utilizes an autonomous multi-agent framework to accelerate enterprise-scale code and data transformation. Leveraging Databricks’ Unity Catalog and governance layer, the SAS to Databricks solution accelerator ensures enterprise-grade discoverability, traceability and compliance across every annotation asset. By automating the manual effort involved in assessing, writing and optimizing code, the solution transforms the entire migration process, leading to faster delivery, reduced costs and improved accuracy.

More information about EXL Code Harbor can be found here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

